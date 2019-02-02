Security cameras with facial recognition tech inside

CNET también está disponible en español.

Honeywell Smart Home Security Camera

The Honeywell Smart Home Security Camera is an all-in-one security system.

It has an integrated Amazon Alexa speaker, a camera, a siren and a Z-Wave hub. While the camera has facial recognition tech, it was hit-or-miss for me during testing. 

$449.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

The Nest Cam IQ Indoor offers free person alerts and optional "familiar face alerts" via the Nest Aware subscription service. 

Familiar face alerts lets you create a database of people you know and the camera will tell you who's there if it recognizes them. 

$299.00 at Beach Camera Read Full Review

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

Like the IQ Indoor, the IQ Outdoor offers familiar face alerts via Nest Aware. 

$349.00 at Walmart Read Full Review

Nest Hello Video Doorbell

The Hello Video Doorbell is another Nest device that offers familiar face alerts. Sign up for Nest Aware to create a database of people you know. 

$229.00 at Dell Home Read Full Review

Netatmo Welcome

The Netatmo Welcome has facial recognition as well. Scan in faces of friends, family and anyone else you know to get started. 

$160.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Tend Secure Lynx

The Tend Secure Lynx also offers facial recognition via a database of familiar faces you scan into the app.  

$44.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Tend Secure Lynx Pro

The Lynx Pro works much like the Lynx camera, except this model can also go outside. Use the app to create your database of friends, family, caregivers, dog walkers and more.

$139.49 at Amazon Read Full Review

Wisenet SmartCam N1

The Wisenet SmartCam N1 is an indoor home security camera with facial recognition. 

In addition to facial recognition, the SmartCam N1 has a microSD card slot, motion detection zones and responds to Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

$84.98 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review
