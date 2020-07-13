SDCC cosplay: The very best Comic-Con costumes spotted in recent years

After four consecutive years of photographing cosplayers at San Diego Comic-Con, this will be my first year missing the opportunity to capture the creativity at the biggest comics convention in the world. In person at least. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SDCC will be all virtual this year.
No doubt some cosplayers will still dress up at home, but there's nothing like seeing the incredible costumes up close. Here, I take a look back and highlight some of the standouts.
Let's start with this action shot from Marvel cosplayers during last year's Avengers photoshoot. We spent several hours together getting action shots. You can check out the full gallery here.
Miles Morales is one of my favorite characters, and this 2019 cosplay from @Blackgokou is still one of my favorites. He definitely gets extra kudos for practicing his Spanish with me as he posed. (I grew up in Mexico.)
One of the best events to photograph during Comic-Con is the Masquerade, a cosplay contest that's a staple of the convention. The participants commit to very complex projects that bring favorite characters to life.
Let's start with Leah Thomas, a contestant at 2018's Masquerade. She made this impressive Fauno from Pan's Labyrinth, and seeing her walking around was out of this world.
I started hearing David Bowie's voice in my head when contestants Liz Todd and Heidi Schilling took the stage at the 2018 Comic-Con Masquerade. The details in both of these costumes was highly impressive and got them the Best In Show award.
Harley Quinn has been one of the most popular costume since I started taking pictures at SDCC. And last year, I finally participated in the Harleypalooza photoshoot. I enjoyed the creativity and fun group shots.
And we have to talk about Viserys (@jhampshire7) . This cosplayer's creativity took me right back to one of the most dramatic scenes of season 1, when Viserys Targaryen gets an unconventional golden crown.