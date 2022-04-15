/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Samsung's Under-$200 Galaxy Phones Target the Essentials

The Galaxy A02S, Galaxy A03S and Galaxy A12 bring many modern phone features to the sub-$200 price range, but you should be aware of a few caveats.

michaelsorrentino.jpg
SarahTewHS2012urbanSuare01.jpg
Mike Sorrentino , Sarah Tew
michaelsorrentino.jpg

Mike Sorrentino

See full bio
SarahTewHS2012urbanSuare01.jpg

Sarah Tew

See full bio
samsung-galaxy-a03s-01
1 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

From left to right: Samsung's Galaxy A02S, Galaxy A03S and Galaxy A12.

samsung-galaxy-a02s-01
2 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S

The Galaxy A02S costs $130. The phone has three cameras on the back, including a 13-megapixel wide main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera sits on the front.

samsung-galaxy-a02s-02
3 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S

The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor, and I found that it struggled with multitasking during my testing.

samsung-galaxy-a02s-03
4 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S

The phone runs on Android 11.

samsung-galaxy-a02s-04
5 of 21

Not Enough Storage

All three of these phones only include 32GB of storage, which could fill up fast.

samsung-galaxy-a02s-05
6 of 21

Expandable Storage

But all three phones include a microSD card slot, which will allow you to expand the amount of storage space.

samsung-galaxy-a02s-06
7 of 21

Large Screen

All three phones have 6.5-inch screens that cap at 720p resolution.

samsung-galaxy-a03s-03
8 of 21

Fingerprint Sensor

The Galaxy A03S and A12 each have a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

samsung-galaxy-a03s-05-copy
9 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A03S

The Galaxy A03S is available in blue. The phone costs $160.

samsung-galaxy-a03s-06
10 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A03S

The A03S includes 3GB of memory, which made multitasking much better than on the A02S.

Galaxy A12S
11 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A12

The $180 Galaxy A12 adds on a fourth camera. Its camera complement includes a 16-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

samsung-galaxy-a02s-07
12 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

Keep clicking through for more images of the Galaxy A02S, the Galaxy A03S and the Galaxy A12.

samsung-galaxy-a03s-02
13 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

samsung-galaxy-a03s-04
14 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

samsung-galaxy-a03s-07
15 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

Galaxy A12S
16 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

Galaxy A12S
17 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

Galaxy A12S
18 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

Galaxy A12S
19 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

Galaxy A12S
20 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

Galaxy A12S
21 of 21

Samsung Galaxy A02S, A03S and A12

More Galleries

2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

More Galleries

2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

38 Photos
2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

More Galleries

2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

30 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

91 Photos
2023 Hyundai Palisade Picks Up Some Key Upgrades

More Galleries

2023 Hyundai Palisade Picks Up Some Key Upgrades

71 Photos
Genesis' Speedium Coupe Concept Is the Evolution of X

More Galleries

Genesis' Speedium Coupe Concept Is the Evolution of X

31 Photos
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept Paints It Black

More Galleries

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept Paints It Black

21 Photos