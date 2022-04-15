Samsung's Under-$200 Galaxy Phones Target the Essentials

The Galaxy A02S, Galaxy A03S and Galaxy A12 bring many modern phone features to the sub-$200 price range, but you should be aware of a few caveats.
From left to right: Samsung's Galaxy A02S, Galaxy A03S and Galaxy A12.
The Galaxy A02S costs $130. The phone has three cameras on the back, including a 13-megapixel wide main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. A 5-megapixel front-facing camera sits on the front.
The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor, and I found that it struggled with multitasking during my testing.
The phone runs on Android 11.
All three of these phones only include 32GB of storage, which could fill up fast.
But all three phones include a microSD card slot, which will allow you to expand the amount of storage space.
All three phones have 6.5-inch screens that cap at 720p resolution.
The Galaxy A03S and A12 each have a fingerprint sensor built into the power button.
The Galaxy A03S is available in blue. The phone costs $160.
The A03S includes 3GB of memory, which made multitasking much better than on the A02S.
The $180 Galaxy A12 adds on a fourth camera. Its camera complement includes a 16-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.
