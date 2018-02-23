Samsung's swift DV5500 dryer held back by cluttered controls

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Samsung DV5500 dryer is available in this cool shade of azure blue and it polishes off its cycles quickly.
This model is designed to match front-loading washing machines.
Unfortunately this Samsung dryer's 7.5 cubic foot capacity is smaller than what some appliances offer for the same price.
The big cycle dial is relatively easy to operate.
To the right of the dryer's selector dial is a control panel for secondary functions.
With closely packed buttons and cluttered labels, the control panel is tough to interpret.
A better alternative to the DV5500 is Samsung's own DV7750. It costs less, dries loads faster, and looks more stylish.
A top-loading style dryer, the Samsung DV7750 has controls that run along its back, topmost edge. The panel is pretty sleek and attractive.
Kenmore's big 69133 dryer has lots of room compared with the Samsung DV5500.
One drawback to the Kenmore 69133 dryer's design is that there's no cycle knob. Still, the appliance's contemporary style beats the Samsung DV5500 in the beauty department.