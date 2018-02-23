CNET también está disponible en español.

The Samsung DV5500 dryer is available in this cool shade of azure blue and it polishes off its cycles quickly.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$729.72
See at Amazon.com
Read Full Review

This model is designed to match front-loading washing machines.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$729.72
See at Amazon.com
Read Full Review

Unfortunately this Samsung dryer's 7.5 cubic foot capacity is smaller than what some appliances offer for the same price.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$729.72
See at Amazon.com
Read Full Review

The big cycle dial is relatively easy to operate.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$729.72
See at Amazon.com
Read Full Review

To the right of the dryer's selector dial is a control panel for secondary functions.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$729.72
See at Amazon.com
Read Full Review

With closely packed buttons and cluttered labels, the control panel is tough to interpret. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$729.72
See at Amazon.com
Read Full Review

A better alternative to the DV5500 is Samsung's own DV7750. It costs less, dries loads faster, and looks more stylish.  

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$649.40
See at AppliancesConnection
Read Full Review

A top-loading style dryer, the Samsung DV7750 has controls that run along its back, topmost edge. The panel is pretty sleek and attractive. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$729.72
See at Amazon.com
Read Full Review

Kenmore's big 69133 dryer has lots of room compared with the Samsung DV5500.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$1,299.99 MSRP
Read Full Review

One drawback to the Kenmore 69133 dryer's design is that there's no cycle knob. Still, the appliance's contemporary style beats the Samsung DV5500 in the beauty department.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$1,299.99 MSRP
Read Full Review
Samsung's swift DV5500 dryer held back by cluttered controls

