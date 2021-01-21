Samsung's Galaxy S21 is sleek with a new wraparound metal design

Samsung says its Galaxy S21 works better than last year's S20, and it also costs $200 less.

Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S21 phone has arrived, and out of the trio of S21 devices, it's probably the "no-brainer" device that most people will bring home. Read our S21 review, if you want to learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET

The S21 starts at $800 in the United States, which is a cool $200 cheaper than its predecessor, the S20. 

Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET

One way Samsung allowed the S21 to start at that lowered price was by replacing the Gorilla Glass from the back with polycarbonate, also known as plastic.

Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET

The S21 is also the most compact of its siblings, rocking a 6.2-inch screen. 

Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung revamped its camera housing design, which now better accentuates the camera lenses on the phones' backs while linking them with their metal frames.

Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET

You can compare the new design better in this photo.

Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET

There are three lenses on the back: A 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens,

Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET

The S21 has a 10-megapixel camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET

As usual, there's a USB-C connector on the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET

You can pick from four pastel shades with the S21. This one is called phantom violet, but there are also pink, blue and white options. 

Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET

For more pictures of the S21, keep scrolling. 

Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET
102-samsung-galaxy-s21-camera
Sarah Tew/CNET

102-samsung-galaxy-s21-camera

104-samsung-galaxy-s21-camera
Sarah Tew/CNET

104-samsung-galaxy-s21-camera

101-samsung-galaxy-s21-camera
Sarah Tew/CNET

101-samsung-galaxy-s21-camera

100-samsung-galaxy-s21-camera
Sarah Tew/CNET

100-samsung-galaxy-s21-camera

Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21
Sarah Tew/CNET
