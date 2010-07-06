CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Samsung Wave

Super AMOLED screen

Physical buttons

Left side

Top view

Camera

Picture quality

  • 1
    of 7
  • 2
    of 7
  • 3
    of 7
  • 4
    of 7
  • 5
    of 7
  • 6
    of 7
  • 7
    of 7
The Samsung Wave is the first phone to use Samsung's Bada mobile operating system. It's designed to bring the smartphone experience to everyone, regardless of cost or geographic location. The Wave doesn't really affect the U.S., where Samsung will still concentrate on Android and Windows Phone 7, but you can buy it unlocked for around $370.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Like the new Galaxy S series, the Wave features a Super AMOLED touch screen. There are a number of advantages to the Super AMOLED display, including wider viewing angles and improved responsiveness, but more than anything, we were most impressed by the screen's sharpness and vibrancy.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You'll use the Wave's touch screen and Samsung's TouchWiz 3.0 user interface for most things, but there are a couple of physical buttons below the display, including Talk and End/power keys and a main menu button.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
There is also a volume rocker on the left spine, and a lock button and camera activation/capture key are on the right.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The top of the device houses a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Micro-USB port, which is protected by a sliding cover.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Wave features a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash, autofocus, and standard editing options. It can also record HD video.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Picture quality was quite good. Colors were pretty bright even for indoor shots, but despite having autofocus, we still got some blurry images.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
1 of 7
|

Samsung Wave (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
55

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by