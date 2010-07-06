Samsung Wave (photos)

The Samsung Wave is the first phone to use Samsung's Bada mobile operating system. It's designed to bring the smartphone experience to everyone, regardless of cost or geographic location. The Wave doesn't really affect the U.S., where Samsung will still concentrate on Android and Windows Phone 7, but you can buy it unlocked for around $370.
Like the new Galaxy S series, the Wave features a Super AMOLED touch screen. There are a number of advantages to the Super AMOLED display, including wider viewing angles and improved responsiveness, but more than anything, we were most impressed by the screen's sharpness and vibrancy.
You'll use the Wave's touch screen and Samsung's TouchWiz 3.0 user interface for most things, but there are a couple of physical buttons below the display, including Talk and End/power keys and a main menu button.