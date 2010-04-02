CNET también está disponible en español.

Text messaging

Phone book

Social networking

A common messaging and e-mail

Calendar

The Social Hub interface offers threaded text messaging with different colors to indicate each person.
Caption by / Photo by Samsung
In the phone book, you can view a variety of information for each person. You'll also see options for the communication history between you can that contact and related media.
Caption by / Photo by Samsung
Social Hub integrates with social-networking Web sites like Facebook. The interface may be different than the standard Facebook Android app.
Caption by / Photo by Samsung
Thankfully, you'll be able to access your messages and e-mails form various sources by going to one screen.
Caption by / Photo by Samsung
This screen shows calendar appointments along with a world clock and shortcuts the phone dialer, contacts, and applications menu.
Caption by / Photo by Samsung
Samsung Social Hub (screenshots)

