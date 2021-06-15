Samsung Q60A TV's got quantum dots and a solar-powered remote

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
The low-end of Samsung's television line isn't exactly "budget" and offers several interesting features. Here's a closer look.
The Q60A offers good performance, though at a steep price over its more-budget brethren.
Check out our full review.
The small remote offers voice control and search, but that's not its most interesting feature...
The Q60A's remote uses a solar panel to recharge its batteries. You can also charge it via USB.
One of the biggest differences between the Q60A and other lower-end LCDs is an extremely thin design.
Multiple HDMI and USB connections, but no analog options.
Lots of picture adjustment settings to fine-tune the image.
The main streaming interface, which overlays over what you're watching, is a little more subdued compared to some competitors.
