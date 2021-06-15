/>

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Samsung Q60A TV's got quantum dots and a solar-powered remote

The low-end of Samsung's television line isn't exactly "budget" and offers several interesting features. Here's a closer look.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
samsung-qn55q60a-new-opener
1 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Samsung Q60A series

The Q60A offers good performance, though at a steep price over its more-budget brethren. 

Check out our full review.

samsung-qn55q60a-4-of-6
2 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Voice remote

The small remote offers voice control and search, but that's not its most interesting feature...

samsung-qn55q60a-5-of-6
3 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Solar

The Q60A's remote uses a solar panel to recharge its batteries. You can also charge it via USB. 

samsung-edits-1-of-4
4 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Svelte

One of the biggest differences between the Q60A and other lower-end LCDs is an extremely thin design.

samsung-edits-2-of-4
5 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Back panel

Multiple HDMI and USB connections, but no analog options.

samsung-qn55q60a-1-of-6-edit
6 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Settings

Lots of picture adjustment settings to fine-tune the image.

samsung-qn55q60a-3-of-6
7 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Menu

The main streaming interface, which overlays over what you're watching, is a little more subdued compared to some competitors.

Check out our full review of the Samsung Q60A series.

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

More Galleries

Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

10 Photos
Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

More Galleries

Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

17 Photos
2022 Lexus NX crossover looks better inside and out

More Galleries

2022 Lexus NX crossover looks better inside and out

54 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos