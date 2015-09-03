Esto también se puede leer en español.

BERLIN -- Samsung's new smartwatch may look like many others, but it takes a novel approach to navigation, letting you browse menus by spinning that bezel around the edge. Click through to check out our hands-on photos.

This is the Gear S2 Classic, which is similar to the Gear S2 but has a fancier leather strap.

The Classic is almost identical in other respects, here's one of the many optional watch faces on show -- this one's looking rather minimalist.

The Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic both connect to a smartphone over Bluetooth. If, however, you want something a little more flexible, Samsung will also be selling the Gear S2 as a 3G version, which can make phone calls without being tethered to a smartphone.

Posed on a human's wrist, you can see that the Gear S2 is quite small. That's refreshing, as many smartwatches released to date are conspicuously chunky.

Samsung's promising two- to three-day battery life for the standard Gear S2, which is quite a claim. If it's true, and if the spinning dial interface proves to be a winner, Samsung could have a very tempting smartwatch on its hands. Or on its wrists, at least.

For more of the best of IFA 2015, see CNET's complete coverage.

Samsung Gear S2 and S2 Classic show off spinning style (pictures)

