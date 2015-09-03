Samsung Gear S2 and S2 Classic show off spinning style (pictures)

BERLIN -- Samsung's new smartwatch may look like many others, but it takes a novel approach to navigation, letting you browse menus by spinning that bezel around the edge. Click through to check out our hands-on photos.
The Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic both connect to a smartphone over Bluetooth. If, however, you want something a little more flexible, Samsung will also be selling the Gear S2 as a 3G version, which can make phone calls without being tethered to a smartphone.
Samsung's promising two- to three-day battery life for the standard Gear S2, which is quite a claim. If it's true, and if the spinning dial interface proves to be a winner, Samsung could have a very tempting smartwatch on its hands. Or on its wrists, at least.