A look at the Galaxy Watch Active from every angle

The Galaxy Watch Active has new watch faces that put fitness first, and a new heart-shaped dashboard that shows your daily activity progress. But the sportiest feature of the Galaxy Watch Active is its sleek and simple design.
Not as flashy as its older sibling, but just as functional
The Active is missing the rotating bezel that we loved so much in last year's Galaxy Watch and other Samsung smartwatches before it. But it keeps the same circular design and packs in just as many features in a smaller package.
The heart-shaped dashboard that appears when you first swipe right on the watch shows you how much of your activity and calorie goal you've completed that day. It's similar to the activity ring system on the Apple Watch.
The Active offers many of the same great features as the original Galaxy Watch for about $130 less. It's half the price of an Apple Watch Series 4, though it has fewer health features. And it's the same price as the Fitbit Versa but boasts built-in GPS and more smartwatch capabilities when paired with an Android device.