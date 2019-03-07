A look at the Galaxy Watch Active from every angle

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • galaxy-watch-active-9
  • galaxy-watch-4
  • galaxy-watch-17
  • samsung-galaxy-watch-active-3
  • galaxy-watch-active-1
  • rgalaxywatchactiverunningshot
  • galaxy-watch-2
  • samsung-unpacked-022019-7606
  • galaxy-watch-active-comparison-1

New watch faces show fitness data at a glance

The Galaxy Watch Active has new watch faces that put fitness first, and a new heart-shaped dashboard that shows your daily activity progress. But the sportiest feature of the Galaxy Watch Active is its sleek and simple design. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 9
$199.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Not as flashy as its older sibling, but just as functional

The Active is missing the rotating bezel that we loved so much in last year's Galaxy Watch and other Samsung smartwatches before it. But it keeps the same circular design and packs in just as many features in a smaller package. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 9
$199.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Thinner profile than the Galaxy Watch

The Active is a lot slimmer and feels lighter than its predecessor, which makes it better for working out and tracking sleep. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 9
$199.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Four colors to choose from

The watch has 40mm watch face, thin aluminum frame, and comes in four different color options: Silver, black, rose gold and sea green.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang / CNET
4
of 9
$199.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

galaxy-watch-active-1

The heart-shaped dashboard that appears when you first swipe right on the watch shows you how much of your activity and calorie goal you've completed that day. It's similar to the activity ring system on the Apple Watch. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 9
$199.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Leave your phone behind on a run

The Galaxy Watch Active has 39 different activity options to choose from, automatic workout detection and built-in GPS to map your running routes even when it's not paired to your phone. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Celso Bulgatti / CNET
6
of 9
$199.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Other health features

Aside from workouts, the Galaxy Watch Active also uses the optical heart-rate sensor on the back to calculate calories burned, analyze sleep and keep track of stress levels. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 9
$199.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Wireless charging powers

The Galaxy Watch Active can charge wirelessly off the back of the new Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e by activating the PowerShare feature.

Published:Caption:Photo:Samsung
8
of 9
$999.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

A price that's hard to beat

The Active offers many of the same great features as the original Galaxy Watch for about $130 less. It's half the price of an Apple Watch Series 4, though it has fewer health features. And it's the same price as the Fitbit Versa but boasts built-in GPS and more smartwatch capabilities when paired with an Android device. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
9
of 9
$199.99 at Amazon Read Full Review
Now Reading

A look at the Galaxy Watch Active from every angle

Up Next

The 51 best VR games of 2018

Latest Stories

This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

This one tip will help you sleep better tonight

by
Galaxy S10 Plus: Killer screen, triple cameras and battery life make Samsung's phone a hit

Galaxy S10 Plus: Killer screen, triple cameras and battery life make Samsung's phone a hit

by
SpaceX Crew Dragon success heralds a new era for NASA spaceflight

SpaceX Crew Dragon success heralds a new era for NASA spaceflight

by
Lost NES wrestling game surfaces after 30 years

Lost NES wrestling game surfaces after 30 years

by
Samsung Galaxy Buds deal: $97.49 shipped

Samsung Galaxy Buds deal: $97.49 shipped

by