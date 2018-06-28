Samsung Galaxy S9 close-up in satiny gold

CNET también está disponible en español.

If you didn't like the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus in purple, blue, black or grey, Samsung has brought a new shade to its flagship phones: Sunrise gold.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
1 of 16

The front looks exactly the same as other Galaxy S9 colors.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
2 of 16

It's the backing that gets a new "satin gloss" finish.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
3 of 16

What's that mean? Samsung says it's a mix of a satiny and matte texture that's meant to replicate the feel of fabric. P.S. It doesn't really feel like fabric.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
4 of 16

Here's the new finish compared to the superglossy purple S9.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
5 of 16

Other than the color and finish, the gold Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have the same features as any other color.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
6 of 16

That includes the dual-aperture 12-megapixel main camera.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
7 of 16

And all the internals, like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
8 of 16

The sides of the gold Galaxy S9's screen are still curved.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
9 of 16

The 18:9 ratio leaves more space for the screen and has slimmer side bezels.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 16

Now we're just showing off.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 16

By the way, that high-res display reaches a maximum of 2,960x1,440 pixels.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 16

You don't see much of the gold color looking at the screen.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 16

You'll just see a little peek around the rim when you stare at it dead on.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
14
of 16

Pricing for the gold S9 remains the same as for other Galaxy S9 phones.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
15
of 16

Read more about this new color and find out if the gold Galaxy S9 is less smudgy than the purple Galaxy S9.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
16
of 16
