Samsung Galaxy S9 close-up in satiny gold

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
If you didn't like the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus in purple, blue, black or grey, Samsung has brought a new shade to its flagship phones: Sunrise gold.
The front looks exactly the same as other Galaxy S9 colors.
It's the backing that gets a new "satin gloss" finish.
What's that mean? Samsung says it's a mix of a satiny and matte texture that's meant to replicate the feel of fabric. P.S. It doesn't really feel like fabric.
Here's the new finish compared to the superglossy purple S9.
Other than the color and finish, the gold Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus have the same features as any other color.
That includes the dual-aperture 12-megapixel main camera.
And all the internals, like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.
The sides of the gold Galaxy S9's screen are still curved.
The 18:9 ratio leaves more space for the screen and has slimmer side bezels.
Now we're just showing off.
By the way, that high-res display reaches a maximum of 2,960x1,440 pixels.
You don't see much of the gold color looking at the screen.
You'll just see a little peek around the rim when you stare at it dead on.
Pricing for the gold S9 remains the same as for other Galaxy S9 phones.
Read more about this new color and find out if the gold Galaxy S9 is less smudgy than the purple Galaxy S9.