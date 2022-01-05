Samsung Galaxy S21 FE camera testing: See how it compares to the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S21 FE's triple-lens camera performs well for a $700 phone.
The Galaxy S21 FE has a 12-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 8-megapixel telephoto camera. This image of a flower was taken using the 12-megapixel main wide lens.
Across the board, the Galaxy S21's photos were very similar to those taken with the Galaxy S21 FE. That's why I've decided to mostly focus on comparisons between the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 FE.
Now here's the same photo taken on the Pixel 6, which has a 50-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It's not as bright, but the detail in the petals is a little sharper.
The Galaxy S21 FE has an 8-megapixel zoom lens that can zoom optically up to 3x and digitally up to 30x. This photo was taken at a 20x zoom from across the street, and you can tell it looks crisp and clear.
Here's the same image taken on the Galaxy S21, which has a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, under the same conditions. As you can see, there isn't much of a difference between this photo and the Galaxy S21 FE's.
The Pixel 6 doesn't have a dedicated telephoto lens, so it relies on digital zoom.
Here's a photo taken with the ultra-wide-angle lens.
And here's that same photo taken on the Pixel 6's ultra-wide camera. You'll notice the colors look a bit more muted than the Galaxy S21 FE's, but I also think it's generally truer to the scene.
This is one of the best examples of how the Galaxy S21 FE's camera differs from the Pixel 6's. You'll notice that the shade of green is more vibrant in this photo than the one taken with the Pixel 6.
But again, the Pixel 6's image looks more accurate. There are notes of red in the top of the leaves in Google's photo that you can't even see in the S21 FE's image.
The same goes for this photo too. It's bright and colorful, but you can barely see the lights in the decoration, suggesting that it might be a bit washed out.
You can see the lights in the reindeer and sleigh much more easily in this photo compared to the Galaxy S21 FE's.
This is one of the rare instances in which I think the Galaxy S21 FE's color is less bold and a bit washed out compared to the Pixel 6.
The ladybug looks much more red and vibrant in this photo compared to the Galaxy S21 FE's.
The Galaxy S21 FE's camera performs well indoors, too. This photo of my cat, Buddy, has plenty of detail and is well-lit.
Here's the same photo taken on the Pixel 6.
The Galaxy S21 FE also takes clear photos in low light. You can't tell by looking at this picture, but I took this photo with all the lights turned off and the shade pulled down.
Here's the Pixel 6's version of that image. The S21 FE's is good, but this one is brighter.
Check out our full reviews of the Galaxy S21 FE and Pixel 6 for more details and full impressions.