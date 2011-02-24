Samsung Galaxy Ace S5830 is a mini Galaxy S

It takes 100 billion stars to make a galaxy, and Samsung has almost reached that milestone with the leak of another member of the Galaxy clan, the S5830, which could launch in the UK as the Galaxy Ace or the Galaxy S mini.
The phone snuck out on the Indonesian Samsung website, but that didn't stop us from applying our extensive knowledge of world languages to bring you all the deets -- or rincian, as we say in Bahasa Indonesia.
The S5830 is mini by nature. At a mere 112mm tall and 59mm wide, this could be the antidote to the giant smart phones we've become used to. Unfortunately its 3.5-inch screen has a lowish 320x480-pixel resolution, which can make websites and other small text hard to read.
But there's plenty to like about the S5830. It's got Android 2.2 Froyo on board, and an 800MHz processor should keep things ticking over.
The latest 802.11n Wi-Fi and HSDPA will keep you connected whether you're at home or on the move. The phone also has a 5-megapixel camera with an LED photo light.
Samsung's Android phones have been improving with each passing hour, and we're also huge fans of the Galaxy Tab tablet computer. If the S5830 can deliver the gadget goodness of the Galaxy S, in a smaller package and a tiny price, we'll be even happier.
Samsung wouldn't confirm when the S5830 will make the trip to our shores, but it's got some announcing to do at next month's Mobile World Congress, so stay tuned to CNET UK for all the news from MWC.
