Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked event 2020

Samsung unveils their Galaxy Z Flip.
The Z Flip will only be available in Mirror Gold in select countries.
Samsung claims the phone will last 200,000 flips without breaking.
The phone starts at $1380.
Samsung unveils the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra
The new S20 models will be able to shoot video in 8K.
Samsung revealed three models of the Galaxy phone: S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.
The S20 will start at $999, the S20 Plus at $1199 and the S20 Ultra at $1399.
The three Samsung Galaxy phones will not differ too much in size. The Galaxy S20 is 6.2-in, the S20 Plus is 6.7-in and the S20 Ultra is 6.9-in.
All three Galaxy models have redesigned cameras. The S20 and S20 Plus are 64 megapixel and the S20 Ultra is 108 megapixel.
All three models will have improved optical zoom. The S20 and S20 Plus will have a 30x zoom and the S20 Ultra has a 100x zoom.
The 100x zoom on the S20 Ultra means a larger camera bump on the back of the phone.
All three models will have a 120Hz AMOLED display.
The phones will be available in Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue (which leans white), Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black.
The prices will drop on the Galaxy S10
Olympic games athlete edition
Available February 14 in three colors.