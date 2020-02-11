Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked event 2020

CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Unpacked Event

Samsung unveils their Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Unpacked Event
1
of 32

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Published:Caption:
2
of 32

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Published:Caption:
3
of 32

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Published:Caption:
4
of 32

Mirror Purple

Published:Caption:
5
of 32

Mirror Black

Published:Caption:
6
of 32

Mirror gold

The Z Flip will only be available in Mirror Gold in select countries. 

Published:Caption:
7
of 32

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung claims the phone will last 200,000 flips without breaking. 

Published:Caption:
8
of 32

Galaxy Z Flip

The phone starts at $1380.

Published:Caption:
9
of 32

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Samsung unveils the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Published:Caption:
10
of 32

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Published:Caption:
11
of 32

5G

Published:Caption:
12
of 32

5G capabilities

Published:Caption:
13
of 32

AI

Published:Caption:
14
of 32

AI Camera

Published:Caption:
15
of 32

8K

The new S20 models will be able to shoot video in 8K.

Published:Caption:
16
of 32

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Samsung revealed three models of the Galaxy phone: S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
17
of 32

Galaxy prices

The S20 will start at $999, the S20 Plus at $1199 and the S20 Ultra at $1399.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
18
of 32

Galaxy sizes

The three Samsung Galaxy phones will not differ too much in size. The Galaxy S20 is 6.2-in, the S20 Plus is 6.7-in and the S20 Ultra is 6.9-in. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 32

Galaxy S20

All three Galaxy models have redesigned cameras. The S20 and S20 Plus are 64 megapixel and the S20 Ultra is 108 megapixel. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew / CNET
20
of 32

Optical zoom

All three models will have improved optical zoom. The S20 and S20 Plus will have a 30x zoom and the S20 Ultra has a 100x zoom. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew / CNET
21
of 32

Optical zoom

The 100x zoom on the S20 Ultra means a larger camera bump on the back of the phone. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 32

Galaxy display

All three models will have a 120Hz AMOLED display. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew / CNET
23
of 32

Galaxy colors

The phones will be available in Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue (which leans white), Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
24
of 32

Cosmic Blue

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew / CNET
25
of 32

Price drop on S10

The prices will drop on the Galaxy S10

Published:Caption:
26
of 32

Galaxy S20

Olympic games athlete edition

Published:Caption:
27
of 32

Galaxy S20 and Xbox

Published:Caption:
28
of 32

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Published:Caption:
29
of 32

Galaxy Buds Plus

Published:Caption:
30
of 32

Galaxy Buds Plus

Published:Caption:
31
of 32

Galaxy Buds Plus

Available February 14 in three colors. 

Published:Caption:
32
of 32
