CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Samsung Dart

3.1-inch screen

Backplate

Slim

Virtual keyboard

Lightweight

  • 1
    of 6
  • 2
    of 6
  • 3
    of 6
  • 4
    of 6
  • 5
    of 6
  • 6
    of 6
The Samsung Dart is an entry-level Android smartphone for T-Mobile customers.
Caption by / Photo by Josh P. Miller/CNET
The Samsung Dart has a smaller-than-usual 3.1-inch touch screen. It has a QVGA resolution and features Samsung's TouchWiz interface.
Caption by / Photo by Josh P. Miller/CNET
The Samsung Dart has a textured matte-gray back battery cover.
Caption by / Photo by Josh P. Miller/CNET
The Samsung Dart is quite slim at 0.5 inch thick.
Caption by / Photo by Josh P. Miller/CNET
The Samsung Dart comes with two options for virtual keyboards--Swype and Samsung's own keyboard.
Caption by / Photo by Josh P. Miller/CNET
The Samsung Dart is only 3.8 ounces.
Caption by / Photo by Josh P. Miller
1 of 6
|

Samsung Dart (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
55

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by