Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions

img-1601
This is the Flex In & Out Flip concept device that Samsung unveiled at CES 2024.
img-1593
When unfolded, it unfurls into a 6.7-inch screen.
img-1353
When it's bent backwards, one side of the Flex In & Out Flip is slightly shorter than the other, to avoid covering the camera.
samsung flip phone ces 2024
Unlike Samsung's Z Flip series, there is no cover screen on the outside of the the In and Out Flip. Instead, it's a panel of glass.
img-1359
It seems Samsung's envisioning ways to use flip phones without a cover screen with its latest concept flip phone.
img-1596
Since the screen can bend backwards, presumably you would view your notifications and other items directly from the screen itself.
img-1361
Here's a shot of Samsung's new concept phone folded halfway.
img-1362
And another. If you want to learn more about Samsung's new concept flip phone, read this article covering it from on the ground at CES 2024.