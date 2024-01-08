X

Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions

Samsung's Flex In & Out Flip concept is like a Galaxy Z Flip that you can fold in both directions.

Sareena is a senior editor for CNET covering the mobile beat including device reviews. She is a seasoned multimedia journalist with more than a decade's worth of experience producing stories for television and digital publications across Asia's financial capitals including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. Prior to CNET, Sareena worked at CNN as a news writer and Reuters as a producer.
Lisa Eadicicco Senior Editor
Lisa Eadicicco is a senior editor for CNET covering mobile devices. She has been writing about technology for almost a decade. Prior to joining CNET, Lisa served as a senior tech correspondent at Insider covering Apple and the broader consumer tech industry. She was also previously a tech columnist for Time Magazine and got her start as a staff writer for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.
Expertise Apple, Samsung, Google, smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, fitness trackers
1 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco

This is the Flex In & Out Flip concept device that Samsung unveiled at CES 2024.

2 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco

When unfolded, it unfurls into a 6.7-inch screen. 

3 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco

When it's bent backwards, one side of the Flex In & Out Flip is slightly shorter than the other, to avoid covering the camera.

4 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco

Unlike Samsung's Z Flip series, there is no cover screen on the outside of the the In and Out Flip. Instead, it's a panel of glass.

5 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco

It seems Samsung's envisioning ways to use flip phones without a cover screen with its latest concept flip phone. 

6 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco

Since the screen can bend backwards, presumably you would view your notifications and other items directly from the screen itself. 

7 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco

Here's a shot of Samsung's new concept phone folded halfway.

8 of 8 Lisa Eadicicco

And another. If you want to learn more about Samsung's new concept flip phone, read this article covering it from on the ground at CES 2024.

