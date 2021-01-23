This mean machine is a MAZ-7310, an 8x8 heavy multi-purpose truck built in the then-Soviet (now Belarusian) city of Minsk. This is the airport fire-fighting version. If you've seen any movie or news footage of Soviet mobile rocket launchers, those were a version of this truck.
This is actually an early Mil Mi-24 Hind, the second production "A" variant. It looks like a completely different helicopter compared to the later versions due to the boxy, flat windows. We got a better up-close look at a later Hind at the Helicopter Museum.
The Riga Aviation Museum was a wonderfully fascinating. There aren't many easily-accessible aviation museums with this many ex-Soviet aircraft. Riga is a lovely city to explore as well, when we're all able to travel again.
Discuss: Soviet aviation history on display at the Riga Aviation Museum
