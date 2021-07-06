Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic: See the space dream come to life

Billionaire Richard Branson has stars in his eyes. The business magnate famous for the Virgin companies has conquered music and air, and now he's ready to blast himself into space.

Branson is scheduled to take a ride on Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered SpaceshipTwo Unity, launching from New Mexico on July 11. The Unity 22 mission will carry the entrepreneur and five other crew members to suborbital space. If the flight happens on time, Branson will beat rival billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, into space.