X

Relive the Total Solar Eclipse: Best Photos So Far

The last total solar eclipse over North America for the next 20 years appeared Monday, and photographers captured stunning shots of the celestial event.

Corinne Reichert
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently writes news, analysis and features for CNET across the topics of electric vehicles, broadband networks, mobile devices, big tech, artificial intelligence, home technology and entertainment. In her spare time, she watches soccer games and F1 races, and goes to Disneyland as often as possible.
See full bio
Corinne Reichert
gettyimages-2141955479
1 of 9 Mario Vazquez/AFP via Getty Images

Total solar eclipse 2024: The view from Mazatlan, Mexico

The Great American Eclipse graced our skies on Monday, and if you were lucky enough to live in (or be visiting) the path of totality, you may have had a great view of the rare celestial event.

Skygazers in Mazatlan, Mexico, (where this image was captured) were among the first to view Monday's total solar eclipse.

The eclipse crossed over the Pacific coast of Mexico, mainland Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. It then hit southern Illinois, Indianapolis, Ohio, Lake Erie, New York, Vermont and Canada.

Total solar eclipse 2024 Austin Texas gettyimages-2147624567
2 of 9 Rick Kern/Getty Images

Pink shades of the solar eclipse

Shades of pink shine through as the moon fully covers the sun in Austin, Texas.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon completely blocks the sun from view on Earth, plunging those in the path of totality into darkness for several minutes. This was the last total solar eclipse that will appear above North America until 2044.

Total solar eclipse 2024 Washington Monument 2 gettyimages-2147620610
3 of 9 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Solar eclipse above the Washington Monument

The farther off the path of totality you are from an eclipse, the less of an impact you can expect -- but stunning photos were still taken from other locations. Seen here: the partial solar eclipse above the Washington Monument in Washington, DC.

Getty photographer Chip Somodevilla captured a refraction from the camera's lens showing a mirror image sun/moon in the lower-right corner of the photo.

gettyimages-2141955974
4 of 9 Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

Indianapolis Motor Speedway plunges into darkness

NASA took this shot of the eclipse above the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Before, during and after the eclipse on Monday, NASA fired three sounding rockets to test the effect of a total solar eclipse on radio communications. Astronauts in the International Space Station were also able to view the eclipse from space.

Total solar eclipse 2024 Southwest flight view gettyimages-2147625579
5 of 9 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The best in-flight show

Some people were lucky enough to be mid-flight when the eclipse happened. This image was taken onboard Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas to Pittsburgh. You can see the sky darkening as though it's nighttime.

Total solar eclipse 2024 Ohio Cleveland Guardians Chicago White Sox gettyimages-2147625665
6 of 9 Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Eclipse above Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

Fans and players watched the total solar eclipse right above the stadium before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland.

Solar eclipse 2024 New York Statue of Liberty gettyimages-2141955069
7 of 9 Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Lady Liberty's partial eclipse

New Yorkers saw the partial solar eclipse, pictured here above the Statue of Liberty.

gettyimages-2141954790
8 of 9 Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The view from Niagara Falls

The total solar eclipse appeared above Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada.

Total solar eclipse 2024 mass wedding Arkansas gettyimages-2147617862
9 of 9 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Total Eclipse of the Heart?

If you always envisioned yourself wearing eclipse safety glasses with your wedding attire, the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival in Russellville, Arkansas, saw a mass wedding take place.

More Galleries

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera
A houseplant

My Favorite Shots From the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Camera

20 Photos
Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra
magic-v2-2024-foldable-1383

Honor's Magic V2 Foldable Is Lighter Than Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra

10 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum
Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus Looks Sweet in Aluminum

23 Photos
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design
The Galaxy S24 Ultra in multiple colors

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Has a Titanium Design

23 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Should Definitely Know About

18 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos