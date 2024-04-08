Relive the Total Solar Eclipse: Best Photos So Far

Total solar eclipse 2024: The view from Mazatlan, Mexico
The Great American Eclipse graced our skies on Monday, and if you were lucky enough to live in (or be visiting) the path of totality, you may have had a great view of the rare celestial event.
Skygazers in Mazatlan, Mexico, (where this image was captured) were among the first to view Monday's total solar eclipse.
The eclipse crossed over the Pacific coast of Mexico, mainland Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. It then hit southern Illinois, Indianapolis, Ohio, Lake Erie, New York, Vermont and Canada.
Pink shades of the solar eclipse
Shades of pink shine through as the moon fully covers the sun in Austin, Texas.
A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon completely blocks the sun from view on Earth, plunging those in the path of totality into darkness for several minutes. This was the last total solar eclipse that will appear above North America until 2044.
Solar eclipse above the Washington Monument
The farther off the path of totality you are from an eclipse, the less of an impact you can expect -- but stunning photos were still taken from other locations. Seen here: the partial solar eclipse above the Washington Monument in Washington, DC.
Getty photographer Chip Somodevilla captured a refraction from the camera's lens showing a mirror image sun/moon in the lower-right corner of the photo.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway plunges into darkness
NASA took this shot of the eclipse above the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Before, during and after the eclipse on Monday, NASA fired three sounding rockets to test the effect of a total solar eclipse on radio communications. Astronauts in the International Space Station were also able to view the eclipse from space.
The best in-flight show
Some people were lucky enough to be mid-flight when the eclipse happened. This image was taken onboard Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas to Pittsburgh. You can see the sky darkening as though it's nighttime.
Eclipse above Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
Fans and players watched the total solar eclipse right above the stadium before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland.
Lady Liberty's partial eclipse
New Yorkers saw the partial solar eclipse, pictured here above the Statue of Liberty.
The view from Niagara Falls
The total solar eclipse appeared above Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada.
Total Eclipse of the Heart?
If you always envisioned yourself wearing eclipse safety glasses with your wedding attire, the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival in Russellville, Arkansas, saw a mass wedding take place.