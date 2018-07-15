Reliable's tiny Ovo iron and steamer helps your clothes stay sharp on the go

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Reliable Ovo 150GT is an ultracompact garment steamer and iron combo that weighs 24 ounces (1.5 pounds, 0.7 kg).
Held vertically, you can use the Ovo as a steamer. Thanks to an onboard pump, it puts out a steady stream of steam.
Press the circular button to start the Ovo's steam mode. It starts up in about 90 seconds and a pair of lights (on each side of the button) stop flashing blue when it's ready.
Yes, the little Ovo does in fact press clothes like a regular iron.
You'll need to fill up the Ovo's water tank often. It holds about a third of the water volume that full-size steam irons do.
There's a small stand on the bottom of the Ovo you can use to prop it up in a pinch.
To tidy up garments as you steam, the Ovo has a brush attachment for dirt and lint.
Pack the Ovo away in its handy carrying case when you're not using it.