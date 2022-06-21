X
RedMagic 7: A Little Bit Android, A Little Bit Nintendo Switch

This gaming phone uses PC-like specs to beef up performance for Android games.

Mike Sorrentino
Mike Sorrentino

RedMagic 7

The RedMagic 7, starting at $629 and £529, is all about speed and performance to beef up Android games. The highlight is the phone's 165Hz refresh rate on its 6.8-inch screen.

RedMagic 7

The phone's starting configuration has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but can go upwards to 18GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

RedMagic 7

Like many gaming phones, a cooling fan is included to help dissipate heat during gameplay and while fast charging.

RedMagic 7

The RedMagic 7's Game Space launcher arranges Android games into a menu that's more like what is seen on a game console.

RedMagic 7

On this review unit, the cooling fan has a decorative rainbow light.

RedMagic 7

Menus in the Game Space mode let you toggle between refresh rates and other modes.

RedMagic 7

Mortal Kombat Mobile supports the 165Hz refresh rate, running extremely smooth in fights.

RedMagic 7

The corners of the phone to the left and the right of the exhaust can be set up to act as touch-sensitive "shoulder buttons."

RedMagic 7

The phone includes a 65W GaN charger in the box.

RedMagic 7

The RedMagic 7 can charge from 0% to 100% in roughly 30 minutes.

RedMagic 7

The phone can run directly from the power adapter, allowing the battery to take a break when available.

RedMagic 7

The RedMagic 7 runs on RedMagic OS, which is a skin on Android 12.

RedMagic 7

The skin has a number of defaults that might not be preferable, such as the NextWord browser and a watermark it imprints on photos. These can be turned off in the Settings menu.

