With a 3D holographic screen, modular upgrades, scalloped edges and the promise of a cinema-grade camera in the future, the Red Hydrogen One is one of the most ambitious phones in years.

Under the 5.7-inch 2,560x1,440-pixel LCD screen is a nano light field that produces the 3D effect which Red calls 4-View (4V). No glasses are needed.

You need to see the 4V screen in real life -- showing it in 2D photos just doesn't do it justice.

When not showing 4V content, the screen is a perfectly normal (2D) phone display. As mundane as that sounds, this is truly a remarkable achievement.

On the back of the phone are two 12-megapixel cameras that are exactly the same. Unlike the iPhone XS or Galaxy Note 9 the second camera isn't for zooming.

The two cameras are paired stereoscopically -- kind of like binoculars -- allowing you to capture 3D photos and video.

The Hydrogen One smartly saves a 2D version of any 4V photos or videos you capture so there's no FOMO. 

Red is a California company that makes high-end cinema cameras used to film movies like Crazy Rich AsiansAnt-Man and The Wasp and Deadpool 2.

On the back of the phone are copper pogo pins that will support modules Red is making. Sadly, there are none available at launch.

The scalloped edges on the sides feel like a pair of brass knuckles.

They fit my hand and fingers like a glove.

Next to the top corner of the phone is a raised circular record/shutter button. A long press when the phone is in sleep mode will open the camera.

There is a fingerprint reader located within the scallops on the right side of the phone.

The back of the Hydrogen One is made of aluminum and Kevlar.

The Hydrogen One costs $1,295 (which converts to about £985 or AU$1,800) for the aluminum version I tested or $1,595 for a titanium version that will be released at some point in the future.

The phone is enormous. About the size of the new Razer Phone 2 or last year's iPhone 8 Plus in a case.

Here it is next to the new Razer Phone 2 (left).

And here is the Hydrogen One (right) next to the Pixel 3 XL.

Now this is a proper pile of phones. At the bottom is the Red Hydrogen One, to the left is the iPhone XR (face up), at the top of the photo is the Pixel 3 XL and seemingly hovering above the other phones is the Razer Phone 2 on the right.

It's exciting seeing Razer and Red push past the phone sameness found on the market.

For more on the Red Hydrogen One phone check out CNET's in-depth review.

