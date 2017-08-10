Warning: This gallery contains images of partially clothed sex dolls. It's not for kids.
Abyss Creations, best known for ultra-realistic, silicone sex dolls, has created an artificial intelligence engine called Harmony. With it, users can craft custom personalities for their dolls, then get to know them through conversation using a mobile app. At the end of this year, Abyss will begin selling animatronic doll heads with blinking eyes, lips that move, and the AI chatbot engine built right in.
For Turned On, our special report exploring the intersection of sex and technology, we spoke with owners of these "RealDolls," and found that most already craft unique personalities for their dolls, and see them not just as sex objects but as objects of affection -- companions, even. Many are excited at the prospect of using AI to help bring their fantasies further to life.
Here, customers share photos of their dolls, as well as thoughts on life with their faux human companions and the future of sexbots.