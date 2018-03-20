Which is to say: It's the same insanely addictive, nailbiting 100-player survival deathmatch, complete with four-person online co-op and voice chat as the Windows PC and Xbox versions and it also comes with a bunch of new features that make the game even better.
Here's why PUBG Mobile is pretty fantastic on the go.
Where you drop in PUBG can determine if you win or lose -- and the mobile version's parachute controls are fine enough to place you exactly where you need. I had no trouble landing on the roof of this school and snatching up the best weapons in the area.
...the controls are crazy customizable. Don't like where the onscreen buttons are? You can rearrange the entire layout to suit your own thumbs. Need the fire button in a different place? Move it. Prefer an invisible d-pad? You got it. Just click on the settings icon and make those controls perfect.
And then there's the gyroscope. It sure is hard to snipe in PUBG Mobile compared to mouse-and-keyboard on PC, but we'd argue it's *easier* on phone than Xbox. Why? You can turn on gyro controls that let you simply nudge the phone in any direction for precise aiming.
Plus, PUBG Mobile adds little directional hit indicators when you get shot, or hear shots nearby. Way easier to tell where enemies are coming from. The directions of distant shots appear in the mini-map.
Speaking of loot boxes: No, the game isn't censoring blood spatter here. Each dead enemy emits a puff of green smoke to help you find where they left that sweet, sweet loot. Makes it way easier to spot on your phone's tiny screen.
And the sprint feature is super handy when you've a long way to run.
Just swing your thumb far enough north on the virtual D-pad, and you'll keep automatically running forward until you turn it off. Good way to rest your thumbs, and makes it easier to sight enemies since your digit isn't in the way.
There's a button to do that on PC, too, but it's way more important on mobile.
If you sign up with Facebook (which PUBG pushes you to do) the game will automatically add your friends when they sign up for the game, too. Assuming you're OK with the privacy implications, it's more convenient than trading Steam IDs on the PC version.
But the most important thing about PUBG Mobile is this -- it's just as intense when you're down to the wire, victory within reach. Your heart palpitates. Your hands shake. It's an incredible feeling to get from a game.
We also had some weird moments where enemies just sat there, facing us, without shooting to kill. We have a sneaking suspicion that PUBG Mobile doesn't just pit you against real human players, but bots too.
The mobile version has the very same character customization options as the full PC release -- and the same drawbacks, too. Make sure you like what you select, because changing your character will cost a whopping 3,000 BP of PUBG's in-game currency.
You can play as a "guest" without logging in - but if you want a persistent account across devices, you'll have to link it with Facebook -- which means the game will use your real name by default if you start this way. Bleh.