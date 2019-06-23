Protectors of planes past at the Yanks Air Museum

Located in Chino, California, the Yanks Air Museum is a unique collection of American aircraft. An on-site restoration shop offers a glimpse at the painstaking work that goes into restoring these aircraft.
The US Navy created the Naval Aircraft Factory to build its own aircraft starting in 1917 until the end of WWII. This is the N3N Floatplane. The rare center float was found in Northern California. It was being used as a flower bed.
The North American FJ-1 was the Navy's first operational jet aircraft. It carried over many aspects of its design from the P-51 Mustang. It would evolve into the F-86, one of the most produced jet fighters of all time.
This example set a Seattle-Los Angeles speed record in 1948 of 1 hour, 58 minutes and 7 seconds. It is one of only two on display anywhere. The other is at the National Air and Space Museum.
Only 200 F-11 Tigers were built; only a few more than a dozen remain. Like several other aircraft at the museum, it was used by the Blue Angels. This example was in surprisingly good shape when the museum bought it, only giving it a fresh coat of paint.
Despite their large numbers, both in production and in museums, it's surprisingly rare to see these three aircraft next to each other. The F-14 on the left flew off the USS Enterprise and Kitty Hawk, and was otherwise stationed in the San Diego area.
The last of the Century Series fighters, the F-106 Delta Dart first flew in 1956. This particular aircraft was built in 1958, and served in various roles including as a chase plane for the B-1B program, until 2003.
The P-39 had a midmounted engine, allowing for the mounting of a big 37mm cannon in the nose. This was was discovered and recovered from an abandoned air strip in New Guinea. It's one of only three airworthy examples.