Protectors of planes past at the Yanks Air Museum

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • yanks-air-museum-62-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-10-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-63-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-11-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-12-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-13-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-14-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-15-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-16-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-17-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-18-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-19-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-20-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-22-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-21-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-23-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-24-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-25-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-26-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-28-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-27-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-29-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-30-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-31-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-32-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-33-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-60-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-59-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-34-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-35-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-37-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-38-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-61-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-39-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-36-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-40-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-41-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-42-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-43-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-44-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-45-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-46-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-47-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-48-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-49-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-50-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-51-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-52-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-53-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-55-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-54-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-56-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-57-of-54
  • yanks-air-museum-58-of-54

Yanks Air Museum

Located in Chino, California, the Yanks Air Museum is a unique collection of American aircraft. An on-site restoration shop offers a glimpse at the painstaking work that goes into restoring these aircraft. 

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
1
of 54

Lear's Lear

Adjacent to the entrance is this Learjet 23 that was actually owned by William Lear himself. It also holds a transcontinental speed record.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
2
of 54

Eyes in the sky

At the far end of the parking lot is an E-2 Hawkeye early warning aircraft. This basic design is still in production and in service with navies all over the world.

This one dates from 1989 and served, among other places, on the USS Independence and in San Diego. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
3
of 54

Legends

The first stop is the Legends hangar, a mix of WWI- and WWII-era aircraft. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
4
of 54

Rare resto

The US Navy created the Naval Aircraft Factory to build its own aircraft starting in 1917 until the end of WWII. This is the N3N Floatplane. The rare center float was found in Northern California. It was being used as a flower bed.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
5
of 54

Gyro

This is a Kellett KD-1 autogyro. The rotor is unpowered, not connected to the engine at all. It spins as the aircraft moves forward, generating lift. This is the only surviving example of this type.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
6
of 54

Flying thunder

This is the only flying P-47M Thunderbolt in the world, and it was restored to flying condition here at the museum.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
7
of 54

Owl observation

One of three O-52s observation aircraft left in the world.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
8
of 54

Mitch

One of the largest aircraft inside the museum is this airworthy B-25 Mitchell.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
9
of 54

Bay of bombs

Depending on the mission and variant, the B-25 could carry around 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg) of bombs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
10
of 54

Open cockpit

Occasionally the museum opens the hatches and lets people check out the inside of this aircraft. The hole in the tail is where the rear-facing guns were mounted.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
11
of 54

Two 51s

This is a surprisingly rare sight: early- and late-model P-51s side by side. Most museums have one or the other.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
12
of 54

Big nose

This Lightning was originally built as a P-38L, but converted before it entered service to a photo recon F-5G. Lacking the guns and armor of other P-38s, this is the fastest variant. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
13
of 54

Biplanes

Most of the museum's earliest aircraft are lined up in a row for easy viewing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
14
of 54

Paramount star

This de Havilland Gipsy Moth was owned by Paramount Studios and was used in movies.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
15
of 54

Waco stunner

This Waco UEC is powered by a 210 hp 7-cylinder radial engine. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
16
of 54

The spirit of the Spirit

Most museums with Ryan Broughams have them converted to resemble the most famous of the type, the Spirit of St. Louis. It's interesting to see one retain its front windscreen.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
17
of 54

American eagles

A Waco GXE on the left, and a rare American Eagle A-101 on the right. The brushed-metal of the cowling was made popular by the Spirit of St. Louis.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
18
of 54

Hell's angel

This Thomas-Morse S-4C starred in the movies Hell's Angels, Lafayette Escadrille, and Dawn Patrol.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
19
of 54

Starfighter hangar

As you step in to the Starfighter hangar, you're greeted by an F/A-18 Hornet. But not just any F/A-18...

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
20
of 54

Blue Angel

This example flew with the Navy's flight demonstration squadron, aka the Blue Angels. The livery might have given that away.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
21
of 54

Furious

The North American FJ-1 was the Navy's first operational jet aircraft. It carried over many aspects of its design from the P-51 Mustang. It would evolve into the F-86, one of the most produced jet fighters of all time.

This example set a Seattle-Los Angeles speed record in 1948 of 1 hour, 58 minutes and 7 seconds. It is one of only two on display anywhere. The other is at the National Air and Space Museum.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
22
of 54

Two seats, two rotors

One of only a handful of the rare, and rather odd, McCulloch MC-4. This one was restored at the museum. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
23
of 54

Photo-worthy

This immaculate F-9 Cougar is the -8P spec designed for photo reconnaissance. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
24
of 54

Skyhawk

The A-4 Skyhawk was one of the smallest jets ever flown by the US military, but was still able to carry a bomb load similar to a WWII-era B-17 bomber. The filled a variety of roles.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
25
of 54

Rare Tiger

Only 200 F-11 Tigers were built; only a few more than a dozen remain. Like several other aircraft at the museum, it was used by the Blue Angels. This example was in surprisingly good shape when the museum bought it, only giving it a fresh coat of paint.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
26
of 54

View

Not enough air museums let you get a view of the aircraft from above ... Yanks included. There was an area under construction and I sneaked up to the top of the stairs to get two photos. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
27
of 54

Taiwanese F-5

The Northrop F-5 in the foreground flew for the Taiwan Air Force for 24 years.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
28
of 54

Teens

Despite their large numbers, both in production and in museums, it's surprisingly rare to see these three aircraft next to each other. The F-14 on the left flew off the USS Enterprise and Kitty Hawk, and was otherwise stationed in the San Diego area.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
29
of 54

Falcon

The sleek, slender lines of an F-16.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
30
of 54

Two-seater

This is the less-common two-seat F-16B model. Primarily they were used for training, though could fill other roles as well.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
31
of 54

Size

The F-16 is roughly 25% smaller than the F-15, but due to its design seems smaller still.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
32
of 54

Old bird

The F-15 is still in production, though that's due to end in the early 2020s, 50 years after its first flight. This -A model dates from 1979 and was retired from service in 1995.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
33
of 54

Older bird

The last of the Century Series fighters, the F-106 Delta Dart first flew in 1956. This particular aircraft was built in 1958, and served in various roles including as a chase plane for the B-1B program, until 2003.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
34
of 54

Jump jet

A first-generation Harrier, the AV-8A, capable of vertical takeoff and landings.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
35
of 54

Beginning of the Centuries

The first of the Century Series aircraft from the 1950s, the F-100 Super Sabre. First flown in 1953, the Air Force flew them until 1970, and the Air National Guard for nearly a decade after that.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
36
of 54

Well-traveled thunder

This F-84 Thunderjet was stationed in Texas, West Germany, the UK, Alabama, multiple locations throughout the mid-West and now, finally, here.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
37
of 54

Mid-engine

The P-39 had a midmounted engine, allowing for the mounting of a big 37mm cannon in the nose. This was was discovered and recovered from an abandoned air strip in New Guinea. It's one of only three airworthy examples.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
38
of 54

GM Wildcat

This is an FM-2 Wildcat, built by General Motors instead of Grumman, based on the latter's midwar updated design. It has a stronger engine and bigger tail than older Wildcats.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
39
of 54

Skinny Cobra

The impossibly skinny Bell AH-1 Cobra.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
40
of 54

Huey adjacent

The Cobra used many components from the famous UH-1 Huey transport helicopter. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
41
of 54

SoCal Goose

This Grumman G-21 Goose spent most of its life ferrying food, supplies and people between Los Angeles and Santa Catalina Island just off the coast.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
42
of 54

Yanks Widgeon

A beautiful Grumman G-44 Widgeon, restored at the museum. Love the colors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
43
of 54

Shiny Electra

A Lockheed Model 12 Electra Jr, specifically one of 10 UC-40As that served with the Army Air Corps.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
44
of 54

Ongoing restoration

One of the museum's restoration experts working on a Cessna 172.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
45
of 54

Doubtlessly Dauntless

The unmistakable wings of the SBD Dauntless.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
46
of 54

Restoration hangar

The Restoration hangar is packed full of aircraft. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
47
of 54

Projects

Multitasking seems to be required. Can't just sit around waiting for parts to arrive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
48
of 54

Bobcat

A Cessna UC-78 Bobcat in midrestoration. We saw a restored one of these at the amazing Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
49
of 54

Wood

I can't imagine the painstaking and labor-intensive lengths it takes to restore an aircraft. Look at all those pieces.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
50
of 54

Wings awaiting

Biplane wings awaiting an aircraft.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
51
of 54

Helldiver

An SB2C Helldiver and its Wright R-2600-20 18-cylinder radial engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
52
of 54

King in pieces

The museum's flyable P-63 Kingcobra with its midmounted Allison V-12 out for maintenance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
53
of 54

Gateway to the boneyard

A C-123 Provider guards the entrance to the museum's boneyard. We did a full tour of that, too, which you can read about in Take these broken wings: Touring the Yanks Air Museum Boneyard

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
54
of 54
Now Reading

Protectors of planes past at the Yanks Air Museum

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Never miss an Amazon Prime Day deal in 2019

Never miss an Amazon Prime Day deal in 2019

by
We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

We’re giving away 10 Kodak Printomatic cameras

by
Lego Technic's new Land Rover Defender kit is mean and green (and maybe the 2020 Defender?)

Lego Technic's new Land Rover Defender kit is mean and green (and maybe the 2020 Defender?)

by
Up close with the rare and unique aircraft of the Yanks Air Museum

Up close with the rare and unique aircraft of the Yanks Air Museum

by
How to customize the double-tap on your AirPods

How to customize the double-tap on your AirPods

by