The OnePlus 6 has dual-rear cameras. The main camera is 16-megapixels and the second one is 20-megapixels.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1
of 29
This photo was taken in direct sunlight and the highlights didn't blow out. The OnePlus 6 is really good about protecting highlights.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
2
of 29
My car when I'm not taking the bus to work.

(Sadly, this is not my car. And sadly, I take the bus to work.)

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
3
of 29
Images are sharp with good detail as are the flavors in the tacos from Trejo's.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
4
of 29
This was taken just after sunset. The phone did a good job of exposing the image and keeping colors accurate.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
5
of 29
One of my favorite things is switching aspect ratios and the OnePlus 6's camera app makes it so easy. This was taken in a 19:9 ratio, which basically crops the image to fit.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
6
of 29
Another photo just after sunset. Again, I like the exposure. There is a tiny bit of noise in the shadows.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
7
of 29
Cable cars in San Francisco do go that fast, but the OnePlus 6 did a great job of freezing the moment with minimal motion blur.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
8
of 29
The second rear camera on the OnePlus 6 is only for portrait mode photos.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
9
of 29
And they are some of the best ones you can find.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
10
of 29
I love the background blur aka bokeh the phone renders. It's smooth and creamy and portrait photos look natural.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
11
of 29
Portrait Mode also works well on avocado toast.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
12
of 29
It works well on pizza slices.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
13
of 29
And it does well on cats. I didn't get to try it on dogs.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
14
of 29
One of the fun and slightly cheesy additions is the ability to add bokeh circles, stars and hearts to photos. Notice the stars over Groot's head.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
15
of 29
The phone uses AI to improve the clarity and look of photos. Sometimes it gets it right.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
16
of 29
Other times, it gets it wrong. Notice the royal blue sky.

In truth, out of the hundred plus photos I took, only three had bad results from Smart Capture. I wish you could override the feature like you can on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
17
of 29
Many dual-rear camera phones have one camera that is more telephoto than the other. This allows for optical zoom.

However that's not the case on the OnePlus 6. It only has digital zoom. I took this photo three times zoomed in at different magnifications.

This one uses no zoom.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
18
of 29
This photo was taken with 2x digital zoom.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
19
of 29
And this photo was taken with 8x digital zoom. The most you can zoom in.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
20
of 29
Here's another 2x digital zoom. I found 2x zoom had good results more often than not.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
21
of 29
The main camera has optical image stabilization (OIS) and a larger sensor than the one on last year's OnePlus 5T. This points to good low-light photos.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
22
of 29
The OnePlus 6 handles darker environments well. It balances the amount of noise and noise reduction.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
23
of 29
It also handles high-contrast low-light scenes well, too.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
24
of 29
When things get really dark, the noise is noticeable but the way the OnePlus 6 renders the noise makes it look filmic.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
25
of 29
I also like how little noise-reduction the phone adds.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
26
of 29
The front-facing camera is OK. But the real fun will come when a future software update brings selfie portrait mode.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
27
of 29
The front-facing camera isn't very wide, making group shots kind of tight.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET
28
of 29
For more about the OnePlus 6, check out our in-depth review.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Josh Miller/CNET
29
of 29
