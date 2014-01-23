CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 1
    of 13
  • 2
    of 13
  • 3
    of 13
  • 4
    of 13
  • 5
    of 13
  • 6
    of 13
  • 7
    of 13
  • 8
    of 13
  • 9
    of 13
  • 10
    of 13
  • 11
    of 13
  • 12
    of 13
  • 13
    of 13
When the green LED light illuminates, you can start charging your gadget of choice.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Power Practical's PowerPot V can charge your small devices on a variety of different heating surfaces.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
The fire-resistant cable channels electricity from PowerPot to your gadget.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
PowerPot V has a 1-quart capacity and a 5-watt output.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
PowerPot charges many devices at full speed.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
You can add a 0.3-watt 60 lumen USB LED light as an accessory.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
You can charge cameras, smartphones, tablets, and more.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
PowerPot V comes with multiple adapters to accommodate different gadgets.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
PowerPot V also comes with a combo lid-bowl-skillet for cooking things that don't require boiled water.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
PowerPot V makes a lot of sense for outdoor use, since it can be heated over a campfire.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
The thermoelectric modules are protected by an aluminum bottom plate.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
PowerPot in action.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Everything fits snugly in the included mesh storage bag.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
1 of 13
|

PowerPot generator uses heat to power your devices (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
This garage gadget adds simple smar...
11

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by