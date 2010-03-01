CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PlanetSolar's solar-powered catamaran

  • 1
    of 14
  • 2
    of 14
  • 3
    of 14
  • 4
    of 14
  • 5
    of 14
  • 6
    of 14
  • 7
    of 14
  • 8
    of 14
  • 9
    of 14
  • 10
    of 14
  • 11
    of 14
  • 12
    of 14
  • 13
    of 14
  • 14
    of 14
When the sun shines on this big catamaran, don't go looking for passengers lounging on deck chairs. All that sunlight will be going into the boat's 38,000 or so solar cells.

The catamaran is the focus of the PlanetSolar project, which aims to take the boat on a round-the-world cruise starting in early 2011. The photo here is from its coming-out party Thursday at the HDW Shipyard in Germany.

Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
The PlanetSolar boat is a multihull white catamaran topped by about 5,300 square feet of photovoltaic solar panels comprising 38,000 of SunPower's solar cells, the efficiency of which is an impressive 22 percent.
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
These two proud gents are Raphael Domjan (right), skipper of the boat and head of the PlanetSolar project, and co-skipper Gerard d'Aboville.
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Here's a closer look at the boat's bridge and some of its solar panels.

The remaining images in this slideshow present computer-generated views of the PlanetSolar boat, and photos of the craft under construction.

Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
Caption by / Photo by PlanetSolar
1 of 14
|

PlanetSolar catamaran beckons sun and sea (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
30 weird objects seen on Mars, expl...
32

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by