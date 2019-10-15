Pixel 4, Pixel Book Go and more: Everything announced at the Made by Google event

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Made by Google

The Made by Google Event kicked off in New York on Tuesday. 

Google Stadia

Google hardware chief, Rick Osterloh said Google Stadia, the tech giant's gaming service, will be available on November 19. 

Pixel Buds

Google's Pixel Buds give users handsfree access to Google Assistant up to three rooms away. Resume a podcast, send a quick text, get directions or even understand another language with Google Translate. 

Pixel Buds

Pixel Buds

Going green

Google is continuing its eco-friendly promise and investing another $150 million in renewable energy projects.

Google pixel event

Google Pixel Book Go

Google announced a new thin, light laptop on Tuesday.

Google Pixel Go

Google Pixel Go

Nest Mini

Google announced the Nest Mini for $49. The speaker fabric is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. 

Nest Aware

Google's Nest Aware combines with Nest Cams to provide intelligent alerts and camera history. Pricing is also easier. No matter how many cameras you have-- you pay the same monthly rate. 

Nest Aware

Nest Aware AI detection

The device can pick up barking dogs, carbon monoxide and more and send an alert to your phone. 

Nest Aware

Nest Wi-Fi update

Google announced an update for the hardware for the Nest Wi-Fi. The router plugs into your modem to expand coverage through your home.   

Google Pixel 4

The tech giant announced its new phone: The Pixel 4. 

Pixel 4 Voice Recorder

The voice recorder feature makes it easier to take notes and transcribes in real time by tapping into voice recognition AI. 

Pixel 4

The new Pixel has more motion sensor technology. Google said this will provide better ways to interact with your phone like faster face log-in, new camera features, faster phone power-down and more. 

Pixel 4

The new phone starts at $799 and shipping starts Oct. 24. 

Pixel 4

Google is expanding its carrier partnerships so you can find the Pixel in more places.  

