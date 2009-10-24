Photos: The newest in Taser tech

CNET también está disponible en español.

On Friday, Taser International held a demo day at the Alameda Sheriff's Office Regional Training Center in Dublin, Calif., to show off some of the latest in electronic control devices.

The Taser X3, the newest device with multishot technology, goes beyond the single-shot capabilities of first-generation tasers and provides the ability to deploy a second and third cartridge immediately. Also, it can simultaneously zap three bad guys at once.

The Taser Shockwave system utilizes the frightening-sounding Taser X26 Neuromuscular Incapacitation technology.

Shockwave is the first generation of a technology called Remote Area Denial (TRAD). The Shockwave unit seen here can be locked together, forming an even larger bank for stand-off capability. It's triggered via a 100-meter firing wire, so you can set it up and wait in the bushes for your target.

Taser International says its XREP (Extended Range Electronic Projectile) is the most technologically advanced projectile ever deployed from a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun. The self-contained, wireless electronic control device fires accurately up to 100 feet and attaches itself to the target before deploying its charge.
Taking shots at the target from 50 feet away, shooters at Taser International's Demo Day were able to easily hit within a few inches of their mark.
The XREP can be fired from any 12-gauge shotgun. Its projectile autonomously generates its charge for 20 continuous seconds.
The energy from the impact of an XREP breaks a series of fracture pins, which release the main chassis of the XREP projectile. After impact, the casing falls away and six Cholla electrodes automatically deploy to deliver Neuromuscular Incapacitation over a greater area of the body.
Target practice with the Taser XREP. It delivers a similar Neuromuscular Incapacitation effect as the handheld Taser X26, but it can be delivered from a distance, combining the charge with blunt impact force.

The natural reaction to being hit like this is to grab for the projectile after impact, which provides an additional shock when touched and completes a circuit through the body, explained one representative.

