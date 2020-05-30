CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The Sony Xperia 1 II is aimed at creative types, especially people who are into photography and videography. Its most compelling feature is that it can be controlled and operated like a camera. Here are a bunch of photos taken with it.
Discuss: Photos taken from the Sony Xperia 1 II
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.