Photos of the new Samsung 'Series A' phones

Photos of the new Samsung 'Series A' phones

Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 and A72 phones, show here in white, black, and violet
1 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's Wednesday's event, Galaxy Awesome Unpacked, shows off the new Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 and A72 phones, show here in white, black, and violet. 

These new A Series devices are aimed at the more price conscious consumer. 

12-galaxya72-handson-white-210310014501
2 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy A72 in white.

01-galaxya72-lifestyle-violet-210309110222
3 of 22
Samsung

The A72 in violet.

03-galaxya72-lifestyle-white-210309110431
4 of 22
Samsung

Both the A52 and A72 will have five cameras, with the A72, seen here in white, sporting a 3x zoom lens.

Samsung Galaxy A72 in violet
5 of 22
Samsung

The A72 violet.

11-galaxya72-handson-violet-210310014426
6 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy A72 in violet.

19-galaxya72-budspro-210309111941
7 of 22
Samsung

Both the A52 and A72 will have five cameras, with the A72 sporting a 3x zoom lens.

Samsung's Galaxy A72 in blue.
8 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy A72 in blue.

10-galaxya72-handson-violet-210310014411
9 of 22
Samsung

Galaxy A72 

Samsung's Galaxy A72 in blue, black, violet, and white.
10 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy A72 in blue, black, violet, and white.

The A72 in white, violet, blue, and black.
11 of 22
Samsung

The A72 in white, violet, blue, and black.

34-galalxya52-a72-violet-210310001654
12 of 22
Samsung

The A52 and A72 in violet.

Samsung's new violet A52.
13 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's new violet A52.

16-galaxya52-handson-violet-210310013000
14 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's new violet A52.

18-galaxya52-handson-black-210310013037
15 of 22
Samsung

 The Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch screen.

03-galaxya52-lifestyle-black-210309111813
16 of 22
Samsung

The Galaxy A52.

08-galaxya52-lifestyle-black-210309111834
17 of 22
Samsung

The Galaxy A52.

Samsung's new violet A52
18 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's new violet A52.

The A52 in white, violet, blue, and black.
19 of 22
Samsung

The A52 in white, violet, blue and black.

28-galaxya52-handson-black-210310013538
20 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's new violet A52.

13-galaxya52-handson-violet-210310012836
21 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's new violet A52.

Samsung's Galaxy A52 in white, black, blue, and violet.
22 of 22
Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy A52 in white, black, blue and violet.

More Galleries

The 40 best games on Nintendo Switch

The 40 best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Snyder Cut, Marvel and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Snyder Cut, Marvel and more

59 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

38 Photos
41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos
The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

The most venomous animals on Earth, ranked

32 Photos
60 super-cool kitchen gadgets you can get for less than $50

60 super-cool kitchen gadgets you can get for less than $50

61 Photos