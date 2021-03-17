Photos of the new Samsung 'Series A' phones
Samsung's Wednesday's event, Galaxy Awesome Unpacked, shows off the new Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 and A72 phones, show here in white, black, and violet.
These new A Series devices are aimed at the more price conscious consumer.
Samsung's Galaxy A72 in white.
The A72 in violet.
Both the A52 and A72 will have five cameras, with the A72, seen here in white, sporting a 3x zoom lens.
The A72 violet.
Samsung's Galaxy A72 in violet.
Both the A52 and A72 will have five cameras, with the A72 sporting a 3x zoom lens.
Samsung's Galaxy A72 in blue.
Galaxy A72
Samsung's Galaxy A72 in blue, black, violet, and white.
The A72 in white, violet, blue, and black.
The A52 and A72 in violet.
Samsung's new violet A52.
The Galaxy A52 has a 6.5-inch screen.
The Galaxy A52.
The A52 in white, violet, blue and black.
Samsung's Galaxy A52 in white, black, blue and violet.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.