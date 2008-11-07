CNET también está disponible en español.

The Motorola Krave ZN4 offers a unique, eye-catching design.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The Krave ZN4's transparent cover protects its display. But, it functions as a secondary touch interfaces as well.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The memory card slot is conveniently located on the Krave's right spine.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The Krave has a 3.5mm headset jack.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The Home and Power buttons sit above the Krave ZN4's display.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The Krave ZN4 has a comfortable, solid feel. And it looks good too.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The compact and lightweight ZN4 travels well.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The ZN4 touch screen is intuitive, accurate, and responsive.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The ZN4's camera is low on features; it lacks a camera and a self-portrait mirror.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
The Krave ZN4'a camera lens and speaker sit on its rear side.
Caption by CNET Reviews staff / Photo by Corinne Schulze/CNET Networks
Photos: Motorola Krave ZN4

