Photos: Memorex MMP8640

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 1
    of 8
  • 2
    of 8
  • 3
    of 8
  • 4
    of 8
  • 5
    of 8
  • 6
    of 8
  • 7
    of 8
  • 8
    of 8
The Memorex MMP8640 lets you add up to 2GB of additional memory via miniSD cards. The rubber door covering the card slot seemed to stay put just fine, but tearing it off wouldn't be too hard.
Caption by / Photo by CNET Networks/Corinne Schulze
$229.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace
The top of the Memorex MMP8640 has a small button labeled MyDJ. The button creates intelligent playlists on the fly, grouping songs with similar characteristics. The feature is great, and we found ourselves using it often. Because of the button's odd placement, however, the feature was usually triggered accidentally.
Caption by / Photo by CNET Networks/Corinne Schulze
$229.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace
We were bummed that Memorex decided to place its record button directly opposite of the volume button. As a result, every time we squeezed the Memorex MMP8640 to turn the volume down, we wound up unintentionally starting a voice recording.
Caption by / Photo by CNET Networks/Corinne Schulze
$229.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace
We found the software interface on the Memorex MMP8640 to be legible and easy to use. Compared with competing products from Sony, Apple, and Creative, however, the interface on the Memorex MMP8640 is a bit cheesy.
Caption by / Photo by CNET Networks/Corinne Schulze
$229.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace
Light-changing LED lights within the body of the Memorex MMP8640 can be adjusted to match your mood. The lights can be set to either red, blue, cyan, green, gold, or purple
Caption by / Photo by CNET Networks/Corinne Schulze
$229.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace
If you didn't know better, you'd swear the Memorex MMP8640 was a cell phone. That's not a bad thing, really. The Memorex MMP8640's shape fits nicely in the hand and the pocket.
Caption by / Photo by CNET Networks/Corinne Schulze
$229.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace
Envy is not the first word that comes to mind. The Memorex MMP8640 isn't a bad MP3 player, however, it's just second-rate compared with its competition.
Caption by / Photo by CNET Networks/Corinne Schulze
$229.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace
The Memorex MMP8640 comes with a monster-size manual, a pair of earbuds, a USB cable, and a protective pouch. The player also comes pre-installed with more than 500 songs, which we promptly deleted.
Caption by / Photo by CNET Networks/Corinne Schulze
$229.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon Marketplace
1 of 8
|

Photos: Memorex MMP8640

Updated:
Up Next
Best sites to buy MP3 music
11

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by