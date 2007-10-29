Photos: Memorex MMP8640

The top of the Memorex MMP8640 has a small button labeled MyDJ. The button creates intelligent playlists on the fly, grouping songs with similar characteristics. The feature is great, and we found ourselves using it often. Because of the button's odd placement, however, the feature was usually triggered accidentally.
We were bummed that Memorex decided to place its record button directly opposite of the volume button. As a result, every time we squeezed the Memorex MMP8640 to turn the volume down, we wound up unintentionally starting a voice recording.
We found the software interface on the Memorex MMP8640 to be legible and easy to use. Compared with competing products from Sony, Apple, and Creative, however, the interface on the Memorex MMP8640 is a bit cheesy.
