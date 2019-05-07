Photos from the Pixel 3A's camera

Google's new phones, the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL, are cheaper than their premium counterparts, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Though the Pixel 3A phones don't have a second wide-angle, front-facing camera, all four devices share the same 12.2-megapixel rear shooter, which we loved on the more expensive phones.
We took the camera out for a spin to check out how Google's camera technology fares on its new budget device.
Compared to other phones, this portrait image shows true-to-life colors, albeit bluer and colder than that of the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10E. The depth-of-field effect is also patchy, which you can see around the hairline.
For more information about the phones, read CNET's reviews of the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL. And for more about the Pixel 3's camera (which, again, is the same as the Pixel 3A's), check out CNET's deep-dive camera comparisons: