Photos from the Pixel 3A's camera

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • pixel-3a-xl-32
  • pixel-3a-trees
  • pixel-3a-landscape
  • pixel-3a-zoom
  • pixel-3a-portrait-selfie
  • pixel-3a-indoors
  • pixel-3a-flower
  • pixel-3a-closeup
  • pixel-3a-food
  • pixel-3a-portrait
  • pixel-3a-dj
  • pixel-3a-tube
  • pixel-3a-portrait-dancer
  • pixel-3a-dark-flowers
  • pixel-3a-nightsight-bar
  • pixel-3a-nightsight-rose
  • pixel-3a-nightsight-piano
  • pixel-3a-nightsight-succulents
  • pixel-3a-xl-21

Google's new phones, the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL, are cheaper than their premium counterparts, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Though the Pixel 3A phones don't have a second wide-angle, front-facing camera, all four devices share the same 12.2-megapixel rear shooter, which we loved on the more expensive phones. 

We took the camera out for a spin to check out how Google's camera technology fares on its new budget device.

Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 19

Using the camera's HDR Plus Enhanced mode, this photo combines several exposures and images into one high-dynamic picture.  

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
2
of 19

In this bright image taken outside, you can see plenty of colors in the leaves.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
3
of 19

Zooming in on the previous picture, you can still see the snow lantern in sharp detail and lighting. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
4
of 19

On the front is an 8-megapixel camera. It too can shoot portrait mode photos, though not as well as the back camera.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
5
of 19

This photo was taken indoors in a brightly lit restaurant.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
6
of 19

In this closeup, macro shot the blue flowers are sharp and in focus.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
7
of 19

In another closeup shot, you can see how clear the pushpins in the foreground are as well as the fine hairs of the felt.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
8
of 19

A delicious shot of some crispy friend chicken.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
9
of 19

Compared to other phones, this portrait image shows true-to-life colors, albeit bluer and colder than that of the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10E. The depth-of-field effect is also patchy, which you can see around the hairline.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
10
of 19

This picture was taken with lots of bright, decorative lights in the background.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
11
of 19

The camera was able to sharply capture the vibrant light inside this tube.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
12
of 19

In this tricky scene, I was able to take a portrait photo of this slow-moving dancer in low light.  

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
13
of 19

Another low-lit photo taken at nighttime. 

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
14
of 19

Though you can't tell from this picture, this was taken inside a very dark bar. Night Sight is still a wonder.  

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
15
of 19

This picture was also taken with Night Sight, when it was very dark outside.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
16
of 19

Another photo taken with Night Sight.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
17
of 19

Compared to the iPhone XR and the Galaxy S10E, the Pixel 3A brightened up this setting the best with Night Sight.

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Lynn La/CNET
18
of 19

For more information about the phones, read CNET's reviews of the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL. And for more about the Pixel 3's camera (which, again, is the same as the Pixel 3A's), check out CNET's deep-dive camera comparisons:

Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 19
Now Reading

Photos from the Pixel 3A's camera

Up Next

Google kicks the tires of Android Auto at I/O 2014

Latest Stories

Google is already working on a foldable Pixel phone

Google is already working on a foldable Pixel phone

by
See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

123 Photos
Google I/O 2019: Day 1 livestream with Pixel 3A, Google Nest Hub Max, Assistant, Android Q and more: How to watch

Google I/O 2019: Day 1 livestream with Pixel 3A, Google Nest Hub Max, Assistant, Android Q and more: How to watch

by
Pixel 3A and 3A XL announced at Google I/O 2019

Pixel 3A and 3A XL announced at Google I/O 2019

by
Google's new Android Q will include built-in parental controls

Google's new Android Q will include built-in parental controls

by