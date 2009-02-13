Photo samples: Olympus E-30 Art Filters

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Grainy Film

Light Tone

Pale and Light Color

Pinhole

Pop Art

Soft Focus

Grainy Film

Grainy Film

Grainy Film

Grainy Film

Grainy Film

Pinhole

Pinhole

Pinhole

Pinhole

Soft Focus

Soft Focus

Pale and Light Color

Pop Art

Pop Art

Pop Art

  • 1
    of 21
  • 2
    of 21
  • 3
    of 21
  • 4
    of 21
  • 5
    of 21
  • 6
    of 21
  • 7
    of 21
  • 8
    of 21
  • 9
    of 21
  • 10
    of 21
  • 11
    of 21
  • 12
    of 21
  • 13
    of 21
  • 14
    of 21
  • 15
    of 21
  • 16
    of 21
  • 17
    of 21
  • 18
    of 21
  • 19
    of 21
  • 20
    of 21
  • 21
    of 21
Unfortunately, at this small size you can't really see the effect of the grain, but it still works as a high-contrast black-and-white filter. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
This example makes the Light Tone look a little warmer than it actually is. Mostly, it just seems to add a cloudy overlay to the image. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
The Pale and Light Color filter seems to produce the faded, bluish tone of an old Polaroid. It doesn't do anything for me.(inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
With its darker exposures and vignetting, Pinhole is one of my favorite effects. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
I suppose it goes without saying that Pop Art should be used with discretion. While it can turn a warm photo into fire breathing, it can also produce a subtle but surprisingly attractive effect to metals. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
This is pretty straightforward, but it seems like a nice implementation. It really does look like a softer focus rather than just a global blur. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
Caption by / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
1 of 21
|

Photo samples: Olympus E-30 Art Filters

Published:
Up Next
Up close with Google Clips
14

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by