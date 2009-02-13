Photo samples: Olympus E-30 Art Filters

Unfortunately, at this small size you can't really see the effect of the grain, but it still works as a high-contrast black-and-white filter. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption byLori Grunin / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
This example makes the Light Tone look a little warmer than it actually is. Mostly, it just seems to add a cloudy overlay to the image. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption byLori Grunin / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
The Pale and Light Color filter seems to produce the faded, bluish tone of an old Polaroid. It doesn't do anything for me.(inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption byLori Grunin / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
With its darker exposures and vignetting, Pinhole is one of my favorite effects. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption byLori Grunin / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
I suppose it goes without saying that Pop Art should be used with discretion. While it can turn a warm photo into fire breathing, it can also produce a subtle but surprisingly attractive effect to metals. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption byLori Grunin / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
This is pretty straightforward, but it seems like a nice implementation. It really does look like a softer focus rather than just a global blur. (inset: unmodified raw shot)
Caption byLori Grunin / Photo by Lori Grunin/CNET Networks
