Best phones with wireless charging: iPhone X, Galaxy S9, LG G7 and more

Though not a universal feature in phones yet, built-in wireless charging is big convenience for some users. With one less wire to plug in, you can simply place your phone on a charging pad to re-up its battery -- no special case or accessory needed.
With Apple's latest line of iPhones, which include (from left to right) the iPhone 8, X and 8 Plus, the company finally introduced wireless charging capabilities. During the same announcement last September, Apple also unveiled its charging pad, known as AirPower. However, nearly 10 months later, there's still no info on when that product will launch.
As Samsung's marquee phones, the Galaxy S9 (left) and larger 6.2-inch S9 Plus counterpart are equipped with brilliant screens in an attractive dual-curved design, lightning-quick processing speeds, wireless charging and water resistance. The S9 Plus also has dual rear cameras for portrait photos.
The waterproof G7 ThinQ has a headphone jack, an AI camera that gives your photos a boost before you snap them and a secondary wide-angle rear camera. Unlike last year's G6, which featured wireless charging in the US version only, all variants of the G7 have wireless charging.
Though its successor is due out soon, the Note 8 is still a terrific phone in 2018. It features dual cameras, a boatload of stylus tricks and one of the most feature-rich Android phones you can buy. Also keep in mind that the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and a handful of older Galaxy flagship models also have wireless charging.
The Xperia XZ2's curved design makes it comfortable to hold, and its powerful speakers and cool vibration feature make games and videos feel larger than life. The more high-end XZ2 Premium features dual rear cameras and a higher-capacity battery.
As the one exception we'll allow in this roundup, the Moto Z3 Play has wireless charging, but it's not exactly built-in. You'll have to snap on a magnetic Moto Mod accessory to the back of the phone, which allows for wireless charging.