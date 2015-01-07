Pet tech at CES 2015

The Motorola Scout 5000 from Binatone is a connected dog collar for your canine family members.
Using the Hubble service for cellular connectivity, the Scout not only works as GPS tracker and geo-fencer, it can also stream 720p video from the in-built camera. Even more amazingly, it allows you to speak to your dog from a pair of speakers. "Sit Ubu, sit."
Is your pet one of the estimated 54 percent in America that are overweight or obese? Is it just all that fur?
Either way FitBark is an activity tracker for your pet. The app not only tracks your pet's fitness regime, it will even take a baseline health rating from the same breed so you can see how your furry friend compares.
FitBark has just released an API to enable third-party developers to integrate FitBark data into their respective mobile apps, so keep an eye on what comes next later this year.
Petcube is essentially a baby monitor for your house-bound pets.
There's a wide-angle camera that can stream 720p video and a speaker so your pet can enjoy your soothing voice (or harsh admonishments, depending on what they're doing.)
But the killer feature for cat owners would be the integrated laser that you can control from the touch screen on your phone letting them chase around for something they can never catch -- it'll be like you never left for work.
Tractive have a range of dedicated pet trackers, including the original Tractive, the new look slimmer model Tractive 2 (both of which have GPS tracking) and Tractive Motion, an activity tracker that syncs over Bluetooth.
Tractive is in the US and Europe at the moment. The latest model costs $179/€149 and again, there's a monthly fee for the GPS based units.