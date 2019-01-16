Peloton's Tread is a smart treadmill with a serious price tag

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Peloton Tread is a $3,995 smart treadmill.
It has a slatted belt.
Zippers on either side reveal storage compartments where you can stash your yoga mat and other equipment.
The Tread has a 32-inch touchscreen.
Browse the live and on-demand classes offered through Peloton's $39 monthly service.
You can see other class participants on the side of the screen.
In addition to guided running classes, Peloton also offers yoga, strength training and other exercises.
Peloton logs your classes for you so you can track what you've done.
A storage section in the front has room for two water bottles, your phone and much more.