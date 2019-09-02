Parrot Anafi FPV drone kit lets you see from the sky for less

CNET también está disponible en español.

Parrot Anafi FPV

Packed inside a convenient backpack, the new Parrot Anafi FPV kit includes an ultracompact 4K-resolution folding drone, an equally small flight controller and a collapsible first-person-view headset to use with up to a 6.5-inch iPhone or Android phone. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
1
of 23

A place for everything

The $799 package includes everything you need and the backpack. Well, almost everything: You'll need to bring your own phone for the FPV display. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
2
of 23

Umbrella-sized flying camera

The drone itself, save for updated firmware and app features, is the same as it was when it launched a little more than a year ago. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
3
of 23

Unfold and fly

A single button press turns on the Anafi and it's ready for takeoff in just a few seconds. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
4
of 23

The camera

The camera boasts a 21-megapixel sensor, 1 to 1/10,000 shutter speed (electronic), iSO 100 to 3200 and 100Mbps max bit rate.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
5
of 23

The controller

The flight controller is also unchanged from the original. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
6
of 23

Compact but comfortable

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
7
of 23

Camera controls

With the FPV model's new Arcade mode, you can pilot the Anafi by pointing the camera in the direction you want to fly. First-time pilots might prefer these controls, but I found myself fighting muscle memory. It's definitely one to test out in a wide open area. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
8
of 23

Cockpitglasses

Parrot's collapsible Cockpitglasses require an iPhone or Android phone with a screen up to 6.5 inches. Paired with the updated FreeFlight 6.6 app, a button on the bottom of the glasses activates the rear camera on your phone so you can see through the glasses without taking them off. 

A button on top of the glasses opens a full menu of camera and drone controls that are easily navigated with the controller's sticks. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
9
of 23

Glasses, controller and drone

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
10
of 23

Flip up to turn on

The controller turns on and is ready in seconds when you flip it open. You'll also uncover the return-to-home button and the takeoff/land button. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
11
of 23

Hold the phone

Parrot includes a USB-C cable to charge the controller and the drone (you can charge both with a power bank, too). If your phone charges by USB-C, you can use the same cable to connect the controller to your phone. You'll need to supply your own cable for an iPhone. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
12
of 23

Switch to FPV

In the updated app you'll find an option to change to FPV mode. Once you're in it, just pop your phone in the front of the glasses (it'll fit even with a thin case on your device). 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
13
of 23

Good enough

The video sent to your phone is 720p resolution, so it doesn't look super sharp when it's that close to your eyes. It's certainly good enough to fly by and frame your shots and I didn't experience any dropouts. However, I didn't remotely come close to pushing the transmission range of 2.4 miles (4 kilometers). 

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
14
of 23

Parrot Anafi FPV

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
15
of 23

Parrot Anafi FPV

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
16
of 23

Parrot Anafi FPV

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
17
of 23

Parrot Anafi FPV

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
18
of 23

Parrot Anafi FPV

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
19
of 23

Parrot Anafi FPV

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
20
of 23

Parrot Anafi FPV

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
21
of 23

Parrot Anafi FPV

Published:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
22
of 23

Parrot Anafi FPV

The Anafi FPV package arrives in September for $799.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
23
of 23
