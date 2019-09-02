Parrot Anafi FPV drone kit lets you see from the sky for less

Packed inside a convenient backpack, the new Parrot Anafi FPV kit includes an ultracompact 4K-resolution folding drone, an equally small flight controller and a collapsible first-person-view headset to use with up to a 6.5-inch iPhone or Android phone.
With the FPV model's new Arcade mode, you can pilot the Anafi by pointing the camera in the direction you want to fly. First-time pilots might prefer these controls, but I found myself fighting muscle memory. It's definitely one to test out in a wide open area.
Parrot's collapsible Cockpitglasses require an iPhone or Android phone with a screen up to 6.5 inches. Paired with the updated FreeFlight 6.6 app, a button on the bottom of the glasses activates the rear camera on your phone so you can see through the glasses without taking them off.
A button on top of the glasses opens a full menu of camera and drone controls that are easily navigated with the controller's sticks.
Parrot includes a USB-C cable to charge the controller and the drone (you can charge both with a power bank, too). If your phone charges by USB-C, you can use the same cable to connect the controller to your phone. You'll need to supply your own cable for an iPhone.
The video sent to your phone is 720p resolution, so it doesn't look super sharp when it's that close to your eyes. It's certainly good enough to fly by and frame your shots and I didn't experience any dropouts. However, I didn't remotely come close to pushing the transmission range of 2.4 miles (4 kilometers).