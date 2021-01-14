Pandemic tech to help battle COVID-19 at CES 2021

This year at CES, products to help fight the coronavirus pandemic are everywhere.

adibot-a-library
Ubtech

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, it's no surprise that CES 2021 is packed with plenty of products aimed to attack the spread of germs. This year we (virtually) saw everything from touchless toilets and fever-sensing door bells to robots that dish out UVC light and high-tech face masks. 

CleanAirZone
CleanAirZone

CleanAirZone

According to its designers, the CleanAirZone is an air purifier that cleans the air using "natural biotics and enzymes derived from nature," rather than using traditional filters. The idea is to eliminate waste from standard disposable filters. Read more about the CleanAirZone.

Razer Project Hazel
Razer

Razer Project Hazel

Feast your eyes on the Razer Project Hazel smart mask. This high-tech mask concept provides active ventilation and N95 medical-grade respirator protection. Its disc-shaped ventilator units are also removable and replaceable. The mask comes with a charging box that sterilizes the respirators with UV light. The Hazel even has a microphone and amplifier to boost the sound of your voice. Read more about the Razer Project Hazel.

AirPop Active Plus
AirPop

AirPop Active Plus

The AirPop Active Plus senses your breathing along with your local air quality. It then uses that data to determine when you should replace its filter. Read more about the AirPop Active Plus.

Ubtech Adibot-A
Ubtech

Ubtech Adibot-A

Designed to roll around the room autonomously (and looking like something straight out of Doctor Who), the Ubtech Adibot-A radiates germ-destroying UVC light in unoccupied spaces. The robot also comes in another version (teh Adibot-S) that remains stationary, though you can move it around, since it sits on wheels. See the Ubtech Adibot-A in action.

LG Cloi UV
LG Cloi UV

Another robot that roams around rooms on the hunt for germs is the LG Cloi UV. It uses UVC light to zap harmful bacteria and viruses lingering on surfaces. See the LG Cloi UV in action.

Wave Plus
Airthings

Wave Plus

While the Wave Plus products (called Office and Home) aren't actual air purifiers they do sense what's in the air around them. In doing so, they can sniff out risk factors for viral transmission such as specific CO2, humidity and temperature levels. Read more about the Waze Plus.

LG InstaView Refrigerator
LG InstaView Refrigerator

LG's latest InstaView refrigerators will come with water dispensers that use UV light as a disinfectant. Read more about LG's fancy InstaView fridges.

GHSP Grenlite
GHSP

GHSP Grenlite

The GHSP Grenlite, pronounced "green light," is an ultraviolet light treatment system for automobiles. It's already in use in emergency services and commercial vehicles. Now the Grenlite will soon arrive for use in personal vehicles. Read more about the GHSP Grenlite.

Kohler Touchless Toilet
Kohler

Kohler Touchless Toilet

It's safe to say that touching toilet handles is icky. Kohler acknowledges this and has dreamed up its new Touchless Toilet, which flushes with a simple wave of your hand. Read more about Kohler's bathroom designs for 2021.

Plott Ettie
Plott

Plott Ettie

The Ettie, made by Plott, is a video door bell that goes one step further than other electronic guardians. It detects the body temperature of the person requesting entry. Those with fevers shall not pass your home's threshold. 

