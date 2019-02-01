Panasonic's Lumix S1/S1R is a giant among mirrorless cameras

The S1/S1R has one of the biggest and heaviest bodies among the full-frame mirrorless crowd -- the only one that's close is the Leica SL -- and is even larger and weightier than many competing DSLRs, such as the Nikon D850. The size is partly due to the sensor-shift stabilization mechanism, which can get pretty big with a full-frame sensor. It's not the mount, because the L-mount diameter (51.6mm) is smaller than both the Nikon Z (55mm) and Canon RF (54mm) mounts.
In addition to the obvious different on the outside -- a switch to a round eyepiece and a bayonet mount eyecup -- on the inside it's a lovely, bright OLED with a relatively high 5-megapixel resolution.