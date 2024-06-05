X

Pair AirPods with PC on Windows 10

Here's how to pair your AirPods with your PC when running Windows 10

David Lumb
David Lumb is a mobile reporter covering how on-the-go gadgets like phones, tablets and smartwatches change our lives.
See full bio
David Lumb
A screenshot of a PC settings screen with a green arrow pointing to the Devices tab.
1 of 4 David Lumb/CNET

Connect AirPods to PC - Settings

When connecting your AirPods to your PC, start on the Settings page and click Devices.

A screenshot of the Devices setting screen on the Bluetooth and other devices tab, with a green arrow pointing to the Bluetooth tab.
2 of 4 David Lumb/CNET

Connect AirPods to PC - Bluetooth

Then make sure your Bluetooth toggle is switched on and click the plus box to add a device.

A screenshot of a PC settings screen with a green arrow pointing to the Bluetooth device option.
3 of 4 David Lumb/CNET

Connect AirPods to PC - add Bluetooth device

When the screen pops up, click Bluetooth to add a device using that wireless method.

Screenshot of a PC settings screen showing possible Bluetooth devices in range with a green arrow pointing to the desired AirPods.
4 of 4 David Lumb/CNET

Connect AirPods to PC - add AirPods

Put your AirPods back in the case and hold the button on the back of it. After a few seconds, it should pop up as an option among the list of potential Bluetooth devices in range.

