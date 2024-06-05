Pair AirPods with PC on Windows 10

Connect AirPods to PC - Settings
When connecting your AirPods to your PC, start on the Settings page and click Devices.
Connect AirPods to PC - Bluetooth
Then make sure your Bluetooth toggle is switched on and click the plus box to add a device.
Connect AirPods to PC - add Bluetooth device
When the screen pops up, click Bluetooth to add a device using that wireless method.
Connect AirPods to PC - add AirPods
Put your AirPods back in the case and hold the button on the back of it. After a few seconds, it should pop up as an option among the list of potential Bluetooth devices in range.
