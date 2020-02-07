Outrageously expensive things you can actually buy on Amazon

This is *how* much?

Think Amazon is just for batteries and Whole Foods delivery? It's also for rich people. Or you -- if you have thousands of dollars lying around for the rare and luxurious. Yep, Amazon carries that stuff, too.

Take this Wenger 16999 Swiss Army Knife: The 7-pound, multibeast goes for nearly $5,000 and has 87 different implements, from multiple wrenches and screwdrivers to a cigar cutter. (Note: Prices are subject to change.)