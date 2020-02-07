Outrageously expensive things you can actually buy on Amazon

Think Amazon is just for batteries and Whole Foods delivery? It's also for rich people. Or you -- if you have thousands of dollars lying around for the rare and luxurious. Yep, Amazon carries that stuff, too.
Take this Wenger 16999 Swiss Army Knife: The 7-pound, multibeast goes for nearly $5,000 and has 87 different implements, from multiple wrenches and screwdrivers to a cigar cutter. (Note: Prices are subject to change.)
Leaders of the Chechen Republic painting
Described as an "unrivaled gift to influential political, business and social leaders," this $95,000 work of art depicts Chechen presidents Akhmat Kadyrov and his son Ramzan, who was recently sanctioned for human rights abuses.
The $1 million actual fighting mech suit
While it's only available in Japan, this experimental mech suit, built for robot challenge fights, became the talk of the American media in 2012 when it went up for sale. This particular unit is only a starter kit, but if you add enough other stuff, soon you'll be mech fighting with the best of them.
A concert-used Eric Clapton guitar for more than $189,000
This guitar was played by the legendary Slowhand at his regular concert series at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Even though it costs more than $189,000, it's not signed and doesn't come with a strap or pick.
A $315,000 painting from the late 1600s
Still Life with Squash, Melon, Pears, Figs, Peaches, Grapes and Figs is an original work by the great Italian Baroque painter Giovanni Ruoppolo. The painting has been on Amazon for well over a year, so the owner might be open to negotiate!
A $7,500 massage chair
The Human Touch Novo Full Body Coverage Zero-Gravity L-Track massage chair will give your body the zero-gravity deluxe relaxation experience it deserves, massaging your back and spine with 30 wellness programs.
36 buckets of freeze-dried survival food for $7,000
Here it is: Three dozen buckets of freeze-dried survival chow for when the apocalypse hits, featuring a range of breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Each meal has a 25-year shelf life, and is individually wrapped. It's nearly $7,000, but that's a small price to pay to eat for a quarter century.
An original letter by Voltaire for $41,400
Yes, the same Voltaire who wrote Candide and hundreds of other works. This was written by the legendary French author weeks before his death, asking for the courtesy of being buried in a church. It's $41,400, and absolutely unique.