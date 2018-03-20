15 brainy gadgets that bring the smart home outside

CNET también está disponible en español.

We've tested plenty of smart home gadgets that offer to bring some new intelligence to the outside of your home. Let's start with Rachio, makers of a smart irrigation system that promises to smarten up your sprinklers for automated watering. If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, it's a terrific upgrade.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$237.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

If you're more interested in lighting, keep an eye on Philips Hue. This summer, it's set to introduce a new lineup of outdoor smart lights, including weather-proof bulbs, color-changing path lights, and decorative spotlights.

Caption by / Photo by Philips
Read More

If you can't wait a few months, you could go ahead and try out the Philips Hue Go, a portable, battery-powered accent light that would fit in nicely on a porch, or perhaps in a backyard tent.

Caption by /
$79.99
Read First Take
See at Dell Home

You could also bring Alexa voice controls outside with the battery-powered Amazon Tap Bluetooth speaker.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
$129.99
Read Full Review
See at Bed Bath & Beyond

The Tap isn't your only option for Alexa-activated music on the go -- you could also try out the Fabriq Chorus. It's basically the same product as the Tap, complete with the same Alexa controls, but it comes in a variety of attractive fabric finishes.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$49.99
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

If you're already using Alexa via the Amazon Echo Dot, you could give it an upgrade with the Vaux speaker base from Ninety7. Pop the Dot up top, then take Alexa with you.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$49.99
Read Full Review
See at Bed Bath & Beyond

If you're a Google Home user, Ninety7 makes a similar product for that speaker, too. It excelled in our battery tests, offering up to 10 hours of portable music playback, and lasts even longer if you're just keeping it in standby mode.

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$49.95
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

If you're looking for an all-in-one Google Assistant smart speaker with outdoor-friendly portability, then the JBL Link 10 is a decent option.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$119.95
Read Full Review
See at Walmart

Back to lighting: if you just want a simple smart bulb that'll work outdoors, the Feit Homebrite line of Bluetooth smart bulbs includes a weather-proof PAR38 floodlight. That's it on the right.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$14.22
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Sylvania makes a weather-rated smart floodlight, too. Unlike Feit's Bluetooth bulb, it uses Zigbee to communicate, so you'll need a hub to pair it with.

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$16.49
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

If you want to smarten up some Christmas lights, a space heater, or anything with a plug on it really, then consider plugging into the iDevices Outdoor Switch. It pairs with your home network over Wi-Fi so it doesn't need a hub, and it works with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you turn whatever's plugged into it on and off using voice commands.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$57.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

For smart security at your front door, consider the Ring Video Doorbell. It sends you a video notification whenever someone's at the door, and keeps an eye out for package thieves, too.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

You could also install the Ring Floodlight Cam outside of your home for motion-activated smart lighting and watchful camera security.

Caption by / Photo by Ring Floodlight Cam
$249.00
Read Full Review
See at Ring

Ring isn't alone at your door, by the way. Along with competition from names like Skybell and August, Nest has a new video doorbell of its own, too.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Nest also sells a standalone, outdoor-friendly version of its camera, too, just in case you want to expand past your doorstep.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$169.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
15 brainy gadgets that bring the smart home outside

