15 brainy gadgets that bring the smart home outside

We've tested plenty of smart home gadgets that offer to bring some new intelligence to the outside of your home. Let's start with Rachio, makers of a smart irrigation system that promises to smarten up your sprinklers for automated watering. If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, it's a terrific upgrade.
If you're more interested in lighting, keep an eye on Philips Hue. This summer, it's set to introduce a new lineup of outdoor smart lights, including weather-proof bulbs, color-changing path lights, and decorative spotlights.
The Tap isn't your only option for Alexa-activated music on the go -- you could also try out the Fabriq Chorus. It's basically the same product as the Tap, complete with the same Alexa controls, but it comes in a variety of attractive fabric finishes.
If you're a Google Home user, Ninety7 makes a similar product for that speaker, too. It excelled in our battery tests, offering up to 10 hours of portable music playback, and lasts even longer if you're just keeping it in standby mode.
If you want to smarten up some Christmas lights, a space heater, or anything with a plug on it really, then consider plugging into the iDevices Outdoor Switch. It pairs with your home network over Wi-Fi so it doesn't need a hub, and it works with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, letting you turn whatever's plugged into it on and off using voice commands.