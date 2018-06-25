32 outdoor cameras that take home security seriously

The outdoor security camera market isn't the same as it used to be.
Rather than trying to decide among a ton of identical-looking standard-definition devices, today's DIY market is flooded with a wide variety of high-definition outdoor-rated models.
Some have to be hardwired to an existing doorbell or light fixture. Others rely on batteries. Some have optional cellular backup and other still, like the Canary Flex (pictured above), come with a unique assortment of accessories so you can find the perfect install spot for your home.
Read on to discover the wide world of outdoor home security.
The $199 Kuna Light Fixture is a seriously cool device (roughly £150 and AU$260 at the current exchange rate).
It's an outdoor light fixture with a built-in security camera hiding in its base.
Of course, that means you'll have to uninstall an existing fixture to get the hardwired-only Kuna up and running, but it's a clever, discreet way to watch over your front or backyard in 720p high-definition.
Nest's $200/£150 outdoor camera is similar to its indoor model.
With 1080p high-definition live streaming, motion and sound detection, activity zones, IFTTT integration and integration with other Nest products via the related Android and iPhone app, this camera can do a lot.
You can do even more with a monthly subscription to the Nest Aware service, including Person Alerts. This feature shoots you a notification both when it thinks it sees a person and when it's sure it sees a person.
The $250/£300 Netgear Arlo Pro (AU$330, converted) is a rechargeable indoor/outdoor security camera. Like the Netgear Arlo, you get seven days of free clip-based cloud storage. Its rechargeable battery should last for up to six months.
The battery-powered $199 (£150/AU$260, converted) Ring Spotlight Cam has built-in LEDs, motion detection, 1080p HD live streaming and two-way talk. An optional solar-powered model is available for $229 (£170/AU$300, converted).
The $199/£155/AU$299 Ring Video Doorbell 2 can either be hardwired or you can use the removable, rechargeable battery. It has 1,920x1,080p HD resolution, a 160-degree field of view and optional 60-day storage for $3 per month. This model works with Amazon's Alexa, IFTTT and Wink.
Lock maker Yale recently announced plans to get in on the smart doorbell market with its Yale Look.
A Wi-Fi video doorbell scheduled to hit US retail in October, Yale's Look also comes with a standalone video monitor that you install inside your home to view live footage -- a fine option if you don't have your phone handy.
The video monitor has a rechargeable battery that's expected to last from six months to a year and local storage via an SD card slot and an included 8GB SD card.
The $200 Zmodo Torch Pro (roughly £165 and AU$265, converted) is an outdoor security kit. The main piece of hardware is a camera hidden inside a color-changing outdoor LED with 720p HD live streaming. It's an intriguing concept, but the light is huge and might not fit in any of your existing outside light fixtures.