32 outdoor cameras that take home security seriously

All cameras, all the time

The outdoor security camera market isn't the same as it used to be.

Rather than trying to decide among a ton of identical-looking standard-definition devices, today's DIY market is flooded with a wide variety of high-definition outdoor-rated models.

Some have to be hardwired to an existing doorbell or light fixture. Others rely on batteries. Some have optional cellular backup and other still, like the Canary Flex (pictured above), come with a unique assortment of accessories so you can find the perfect install spot for your home.

Read on to discover the wide world of outdoor home security.

$144.50 at Amazon.com

August Doorbell Cam Pro

August's US-only $199 Doorbell Cam Pro lets you see who's at your front door in high-definition.

It also has two-way talk, push alerts, live streaming and integration with August's line of smart locks.

This smart buzzer has to be hard-wired, though and its square shape won't fit on every doorframe. At the current exchange rate, $199 coverts to roughly £150/AU$260.

$199.99 at Amazon.com

Bird Home Automation BirdGuard

Bird Home Automation's BirdGuard can either be used as a standalone outdoor camera, or in conjunction with the company's Wi-Fi DoorBird doorbells.

BirdGuard cameras have a 180-degree field-of-view, night vision, a motion sensor, a speaker and a microphone.

They cost $199 each (converted, about £130 and AU$255).

$349.00 at Amazon.com

Bird Home Automation DoorBird

The Bird Home Automation DoorBird is a $349/£225/AU$445 wired doorbell designed to replace your existing buzzer.

It has a 180-degree field of view, night vision, motion detection capabilities and a related Android and iPhone app.

Use it alone or in conjunction with its BirdGuard outdoor security camera.

$349.00 at Amazon.com

Bosch Eyes

Bosch announced its Eyes Outdoor camera at the IFA 2016 conference in Berlin this September.

The Eyes Outdoor isn't available for sale just yet, but Bosch says it will have similar features to the Kuna Light Fixture and the Netatmo Presence.

It will hit stores in Europe first for €350, with plans to expand to the UK and the US after. The price in Euros converts to roughly $390/£300 at the current exchange rate.

Canary Flex

The Canary Flex is startup Canary's second retail product, the first being the indoor-only Canary Smart Home Security Device.

Unlike many of the outdoor-friendly cameras we've come across, Canary's Flex comes with an optional 4G LTE mount through a partnership with Verizon.

Available in the US first for $199, the team expects to offer its new DIY outdoor camera in the UK for £159 in early 2017.

$148.99 at Amazon.com

Flir FX

Flir's FX camera is highly versatile.

Complete with 1080p streaming resolution, a microSD card slot, an 8GB microSD card and cloud storage, it also comes with a variety of accessories.

The most interesting is a Flir-designed weatherproof cover that converts the otherwise indoor FX into an outdoor camera (the cover costs an extra 80 bucks, though).

Flir FX costs $200 (£163 on Amazon UK).

$159.00 at Amazon.com

Kuna Light Fixture

The $199 Kuna Light Fixture is a seriously cool device (roughly £150 and AU$260 at the current exchange rate). 

It's an outdoor light fixture with a built-in security camera hiding in its base.

Of course, that means you'll have to uninstall an existing fixture to get the hardwired-only Kuna up and running, but it's a clever, discreet way to watch over your front or backyard in 720p high-definition.

$125.00 at Amazon.com

Kuna Toucan

The Kuna Toucan, available for $199/£135/$AU280, is a bit different than your standard security camera.

Designed to retrofit to an existing outdoor light fixture, this product is pretty discreet.

Your purchase also comes with a connected lightbulb base for smart lighting integrations, such as turning on the light when the camera detects motion.

$144.50 at Amazon.com

Logitech Circle 2

Logitech's Circle 2 is actually two different indoor/outdoor cameras -- -- the $180/£169 wired Circle 2 (AU$235, converted) and the $200/£199 battery-powered Circle 2 (AU$260, converted). 

Here are some of the features both cameras offer:

  • 1080p high-definition live streaming 
  • Night vision
  • 180-degree field of view
  • Two-way talk
  • 24-hour free cloud storage
$144.50 at Amazon.com

Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest's $200/£150 outdoor camera is similar to its indoor model.

With 1080p high-definition live streaming, motion and sound detection, activity zones, IFTTT integration and integration with other Nest products via the related Android and iPhone app, this camera can do a lot.

You can do even more with a monthly subscription to the Nest Aware service, including Person Alerts. This feature shoots you a notification both when it thinks it sees a person and when it's sure it sees a person.

$159.95 at Amazon.com

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

The $349 Nest Cam IQ Outdoor (roughly £260/AU$460, converted) has a lot of the same specs as the Nest Cam IQ Indoor:

  • 1080p HD live feed; 4K image sensor
  • 12x digital zoon
  • Night vision
  • Facial recognition - Person Alerts for free; Familiar Faces with a Nest Aware subscription
  • Motion detection
  • Included power adapter connects to an inside power outlet
$349.00 at Walmart

Nest Hello

The $229 Nest Hello doorbell is similar to the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and IQ Outdoor cameras. It offers person alerts, familiar face alerts (with a Nest Aware subscription) and HD live streaming. 

$229.00 at Walmart

Netatmo Presence

Like the Welcome cam, Netatmo's Presence camera has a facial-recognition feature. That means, it's supposed to be able to tell the difference between people and well, everything else.

It also works outside and offers zones, as well as 1080p resolution and a 100-degree field-of-view.

$150.00 at Amazon.com

Netgear Arlo

Netgear's indoor-outdoor-rated Arlo security cameras cost $180/£135/AU$240 each.

Rather than having to rely on a power adapter, Arlo models require 4 CR123 lithium 3-volt photo batteries.

That gives you more flexibility when it comes to install location, but you will have to swap out the batteries fairly regularly.

$185.00 at Amazon.com

Netgear Arlo Go

The $450 US-only Netgear Arlo Go is an outdoor security camera with cellular backup via AT&T's 3G and LTE wireless networks. Here's an overview of its key specs and features:

  • HD resolution: Arlo Go has 720p 24-7 high-definition live streaming
  • Alerts -- when Arlo Go detects either motion or sound, you should get an alert or an email
  • Battery-powered: Like Arlo Pro, Arlo Go uses rechargeable batteries
  • Two-way talk: A built-in mic and speaker should let app users intercom with anyone near the camera
  • Cloud storage: Netgear saves seven days of event-based clips for free (other options are available for a fee)
  • Local storage: An included microSD card slot allows for backup recording
  • Night vision: Even in low-light conditions, you should still be able to monitor clearly

At the current exchange rate, $450 converts to roughly £335 and AU$590.

$379.99 at Amazon.com

Netgear Arlo Pro

The $250/£300 Netgear Arlo Pro (AU$330, converted) is a rechargeable indoor/outdoor security camera. Like the Netgear Arlo, you get seven days of free clip-based cloud storage. Its rechargeable battery should last for up to six months.

$249.99 at Dell Home

Netgear Arlo Pro 2

Standalone Netgear Arlo Pro 2 cameras cost $220 each. Two- and four-camera kits are sold with a base station for $480 and $800. 

Prices convert to roughly £170 and AU$280 for a single camera, £365/AU$615 for the two-camera kit and £610/AU$1,025 for the four-camera kit. 

Here's an overview of the Arlo Pro 2's specs:

  • 1080p high-definition live-streaming
  • Powered by rechargeable lithium ion battery or cable
  • Rated for indoor and/or outdoor use
  • 7-day free event-based cloud storage 
$170.00 at Amazon.com

Panasonic Nubo

Panasonic's Nubo is a quirky little security camera.

First it's rated for both indoor and outdoor use at an operating temperature range of -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (that's about -20 to 50 degrees Celsius).

And, like the Canary Flex, it's also designed to work over both Wi-Fi and cellular connections.

The Nubo is available in Europe for €349, as well as in the UK (roughly £300 at the current exchange rate).

US retail availability is still in the works, with the price set at $249.

Panasonic Outdoor Home Surveillance Camera

Panasonic's Outdoor Home Surveillance Camera Kit is available in the US for $300.

It's pretty easy to install, configure and use, but the app looks outdated and is difficult to navigate.

The cameras also streams and records in standard-definition, rather than high-definition. At the current exchange rate, $300 converts to roughly £225 and AU$395.

$189.95 at Amazon Marketplace

Remo+ DoorCam

The $199 (roughly £150 and AU$250, converted) DoorCam is a battery-powered door-mounted outdoor camera. Here's an overview of what a DoorCam is supposed to do:

  • Indoor/outdoor; fits over "any residential door" 
  • Wi-Fi-enabled; the Wi-Fi module and antenna sit on the inside of the door
  • 720p high-definition live-streaming camera
  • Battery-powered; three D-cell batteries with up to 12 months of expected life
  • Passive infrared motion sensor to distinguish between people and everything else
  • Push alerts
  • Saved video clips 
  • Two-way audio
Remo+ RemoBell

The Remo+ RemoBell costs $199 (roughly £155 and AU$265 converted). This doorbell is powered by 6 AA batteries and offers 30-day event-based cloud storage for $3 per month.

$99.99 at Amazon.com

Reolink Argus

The Reolink Argus costs $100. At the current exchange rate, $100 converts to roughly £75 and AU$125.

This indoor/outdoor security camera is relies on four CR123A batteries and comes with a microSD card slot for local storage.

$91.75 at Amazon.com

Ring Floodlight Cam

The $249 (£195, AU$330 converted) Ring Floodlight Cam replaces an existing wired outdoor light fixture. The Floodlight Cam comes with two LEDs and an HD security camera with 1080p HD live streaming. 

$240.52 at Amazon.com

Ring Spotlight Cam

The battery-powered $199 (£150/AU$260, converted) Ring Spotlight Cam has built-in LEDs, motion detection, 1080p HD live streaming and two-way talk. An optional solar-powered model is available for $229 (£170/AU$300, converted). 

$199.00 at Crutchfield

Ring Stick Up Cam

Ring's $199 Stick Up Cam can be used alone or jointly with its $199 Ring Video Doorbell -- international pricing for both converts to roughly £135 or AU$280 at the current exchange rate.

Like the Netgear Arlo, Flir's FX and Canary's Flex, The Stick Up Cam is battery-powered.

The Stick Up Cam is available now at retailers like Amazon, Home Depot and Best Buy.

Ring Video Doorbell

Ring was one of the first startups to offer a DIY smart doorbell.

Its Video Doorbell, available in the US for $199, Australia for AU$244 and in the UK for £127, has a 180-degree field-of-view and motion detection zones.

It also has a rechargeable battery -- or you can hardwire it for continuous power.

$99.99 at Amazon.com

Ring Video Doorbell 2

The $199/£155/AU$299 Ring Video Doorbell 2 can either be hardwired or you can use the removable, rechargeable battery. It has 1,920x1,080p HD resolution, a 160-degree field of view and optional 60-day storage for $3 per month. This model works with Amazon's Alexa, IFTTT and Wink. 

$199.00 at Amazon.com

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Ring's $250 Video Doorbell Pro has a much thinner design than the company's first generation of Wi-Fi buzzers.

The Video Doorbell Pro has 1080p high-definition resolution, interchangeable face plates and motion detection zones.

It also has to be hard-wired, so reconsider this model if you don't want to bother with a wired doorbell. $250 converts to roughly £185 and AU$330 at the current exchange rate. 

$249.00 at Amazon.com

SkyBell HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

SkyBell's HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is quite an accomplished buzzer.

It offers 1080p HD resolution, on-demand live streaming and free clip storage, as well as integrations with Amazon's Alexa and Google/Alphabet's Nest. It has an IFTTT channel, too.

This hardwired-only smart doorbell is available for $199 in the US (roughly £150 and AU$260 converted). 

$159.00 at Amazon.com

SkyBell Trim Plus

Pricing and availability hasn't quite been locked in for the SkyBell's Trim Plus doorbell just yet, but it shares a lot of specs with its HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell.

With 1080p high-definition resolution and live streaming, you can always see who's at your front door at-a-glance.

But this model is smaller, and therefore more likely to fit on a standard doorframe. The Trim Plus also offers optional battery power in case you'd rather not go the hardwired route.

Yale Look

Lock maker Yale recently announced plans to get in on the smart doorbell market with its Yale Look.

A Wi-Fi video doorbell scheduled to hit US retail in October, Yale's Look also comes with a standalone video monitor that you install inside your home to view live footage -- a fine option if you don't have your phone handy.

The video monitor has a rechargeable battery that's expected to last from six months to a year and local storage via an SD card slot and an included 8GB SD card.

Zmodo Torch Pro

The $200 Zmodo Torch Pro (roughly £165 and AU$265, converted) is an outdoor security kit. The main piece of hardware is a camera hidden inside a color-changing outdoor LED with 720p HD live streaming. It's an intriguing concept, but the light is huge and might not fit in any of your existing outside light fixtures. 

