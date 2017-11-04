Our staff's favorite gadget gifts of yore

The IBM personal computer had been out for some years but was still uber expensive and, for me, the Amiga, Commodore and others of the ilk didn't seem "real" enough. Enter one of the best XT clones, the Northgate Model D 8088 personal computer.
To me, this was a "real" PC. It had a "huge" 20MB hard drive, VGA color monitor, could run databases, word processors, Pagemaker (albeit with molasses-like, super slow rendering), and --most importantly -- run AOL and Compuserve via my blazing 1200 Baud modem. At the time, these online services greatly expanded the world from my bedroom chair.
Mine was a hand-me-down from my brother-in-law who moved onto a 386, which I would fall heir to later. But that Northgate chugged on for many years along with the dot matrix printer clattering out pages of my record and book collection. Northgate finally went belly up, but one item of theirs lives on and is still coveted by touch typists and those in the know. The fabulous Northgate Omnikey keyboard, which I'm using right now to type this up.
--Jon Chaikin - senior manager, direct marketing & merchandising