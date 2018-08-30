CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 2018-07-orbi-voice-product
  • dsc5537
  • 2018-07-orbi-voice-kit-6
  • 2018-07-orbi-voice-insitu
  • 2018-07-orbi-voice-4-1
  • 2018-07-orbi-voice-kit-4
  • dsc5513
  • dsc5490
  • dsc5484
  • dsc5494
  • dsc5544
  • dsc5553
  • dsc5524
  • dsc5532
  • dsc5508

Netgear has taken two products and combined them into one. Meet the Orbi Voice, part Alexa-enabled Harman Kardon smart speaker and part Orbi mesh Wi-Fi satellite unit.

For more on the Orbi Voice check out CNET's First Take.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netgear
1
of 15
Read First Take

The Orbi Voice is just a little shorter than an Amazon Echo Plus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
2
of 15
Read First Take

Its body shape is similar to that of an Orbi mesh Wi-Fi router.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netgear
3
of 15
Read First Take

The speaker is small enough to fit on a bookshelf.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netgear
4
of 15
Read First Take

Audio company Harman Kardon worked with Netgear on the audio. Inside is a 3.5-inch front-facing woofer and a 1-inch tweeter. So far, my first impressions of the audio are very positive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netgear
5
of 15
Read First Take

In order for the Orbi Voice to work, you need to have an existing Orbi mesh Wi-Fi router. If you don't, Netgear is selling a kit that comes with the speaker and a router.

Published:Caption:Photo:Netgear
6
of 15
Read First Take

There's a ring of light on the top similar to the one on the Amazon Echo. However, it also changes colors to alert you of the connection status like an Orbi mesh Wi-Fi satellite unit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
7
of 15
Read First Take

Side view of the Orbi Voice.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
8
of 15
Read First Take

No word yet as to whether the Orbi Voice will leave marks on wood like the Apple Home Pod.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
9
of 15
Read First Take

Unlike other smart speakers, the Orbi Voice packs two gigabit ethernet ports for plugging in devices like a gaming console.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
10
of 15
Read First Take

On the left is an Amazon Echo Plus and on the right is the Orbi Voice.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
11
of 15
Read First Take

There's no physical buttons on the Orbi Voice. When you wave your hand over it, touch controls appear on top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
12
of 15
Read First Take

You can control the speaker with your voice or by touching it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
13
of 15
Read First Take

An Orbi family picture.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
14
of 15
Read First Take

For more on the Orbi Voice check out CNET's First Take.

Published:Caption:Photo:Patrick Holland/CNET
15
of 15
Read First Take
Now Reading

Orbi Voice has a nice fit and finish for an Alexa smart speaker

Up Next

Best portable mini Bluetooth speakers (2018 edition)

Latest Stories

Walmart.com won't sell certain items if you live too far away, report says

Walmart.com won't sell certain items if you live too far away, report says

by
Google knows where you are
6:00

Google knows where you are

by
Nissan recalls 166K vehicles for ignition-switch defect

Nissan recalls 166K vehicles for ignition-switch defect

by
Best of IFA 2018

Best of IFA 2018

by
The best Labor Day 2018 deals at Best Buy

The best Labor Day 2018 deals at Best Buy

by
China plans crackdown on ride-hailing companies after customer deaths

China plans crackdown on ride-hailing companies after customer deaths

by