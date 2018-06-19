Oppo slowly moves away from iClone design with R15 Pro

CNET también está disponible en español.
Oppo's R15 Pro his a big ol' 6.28-inch AMOLED display.
And a notch. Then again, who doesn't these days.
It's technically a midrange phone, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. It's got all the power most will need, though.
It also has all-day battery life, lasting well over 14 hours in our video-loop test. (That's good!)
One negative: It still has a Micro-USB input. We've been in the USB-C era for a few years now.
On the back is a fingerprint reader, as well as a 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual-camera setup.
We got the Starry Purple model, which features a slick, gradient-coloured back.
The R15 Pro is a great deal. Its price in Chinese yuan converts to $515, AU$690 or £385.