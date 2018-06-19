Oppo slowly moves away from iClone design with R15 Pro

CNET también está disponible en español.

Oppo's R15 Pro his a big ol' 6.28-inch AMOLED display. 

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
1
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com

And a notch. Then again, who doesn't these days.

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
2
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com

It's technically a midrange phone, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. It's got all the power most will need, though.

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
3
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com

It also has all-day battery life, lasting well over 14 hours in our video-loop test. (That's good!)

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
4
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com

One negative: It still has a Micro-USB input. We've been in the USB-C era for a few years now.

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
5
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com

On the back is a fingerprint reader, as well as a 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual-camera setup.

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
6
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
7
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com

We got the Starry Purple model, which features a slick, gradient-coloured back.

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
8
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com

The R15 Pro is a great deal. Its price in Chinese yuan converts to $515, AU$690 or £385.

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
9
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com

Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
10
of 10
Read Full Review
$859.00 at Amazon.com
