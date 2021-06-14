OnePlus Nord CE flaunts its affordable glass body

The Nord CE is OnePlus' latest budget phone offering 5G, a multicamera setup and a decent lineup of internal specs wrapped with a very affordable price tag.

At £299 for the base model, it's priced even lower than last year's Nord, which went on sale for £359 at the same configuration.

Like the first Nord, the Nord CE won't be available in the US but will be going on sale in the UK and wider Europe this month. For reference, its £299 starting price converts to $423 and AU$546.

