OnePlus Nord CE flaunts its affordable glass body

Take a close-up look at the stylish, affordable Nord CE.
The Nord CE is OnePlus' latest budget phone offering 5G, a multicamera setup and a decent lineup of internal specs wrapped with a very affordable price tag.
At £299 for the base model, it's priced even lower than last year's Nord, which went on sale for £359 at the same configuration.
Like the first Nord, the Nord CE won't be available in the US but will be going on sale in the UK and wider Europe this month. For reference, its £299 starting price converts to $423 and AU$546.
I like the frosted glass back and the deep blue tone, making it instantly recognizable as a OnePlus device.
It runs Android 11, over which OnePlus has slapped its Oxygen 11 interface.
The Nord CE has brought back the 3.5mm headphone jack, satisfying those of you who aren't quite on board with Bluetooth headphones yet.
There's a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
The OnePlus Nord CE (left) and 2020's OnePlus Nord (right).
The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.
Images are decent for the money, but photography enthusiasts should look further up the range.
The 6.4-inch display is vibrant and provides plenty of room for full-screen games and videos.
Its full HD resolution provides more than enough detail for fine text.
There's a fingerprint scanner hidden under the display.
The 4,500mAh battery should give you a full day of mixed use, while its 30-watt fast charging will recharge it from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes.
Its processor performance is a touch below 2020's model, but it's perfectly powerful enough for everyday essentials.